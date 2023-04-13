CAMDEN — Born in Hermon, Feb. 14, 1931, Alberta Bailey was the daughter of Albert and Blanche Hurlbert Garland. Growing up in Bangor, Elliot and later Bath, Alberta attended Morse High School, graduating in 1949. While attending high school, Alberta crossed the old Bath bridge each day on foot. One fateful day, a handsome young man, Clyde Bailey, who unbeknownst to her had been admiring her, stopped and offered her a ride. That young man became her husband on May 14, 1950.
Clyde and Alberta made their first home in Bath until the mid-1950s, when they built a home on George Wright Road in Woolwich. Together they were active in the Woolwich Baptist Church and the Woolwich Grange. Throughout her life, Alberta spent much of her time supporting her husband in the many churches he pastored. She always took an active role, teaching countless Sunday School classes, heading up the nursery and being one of the most loving grandmother figures to any and all children. Alberta, or “Marna,” as she was known first to her own grandchildren, and later to everyone, always had a purse full of Double-Mint gum, butter-rum and wintergreen Lifesavers, and a container of cheeseballs for all the children at church. She often hosted dinners, turning a meal for five into a full course dinner for 20 with no problem.
For over 40 years, Marna spent her career in the healthcare field, beginning as a cook in a nursing home. She worked as a school nurse, an assistant at the Sweetser Home in Portland, a Home Health Aide in Florida, then retiring from the Physicians Surgery Center in Fort Myers as a recovery room assistant.
Moving to Fort Myers in 1975, she spent many happy hours in her backyard pool with her daughters and grandchildren, teaching them to swim. She also enjoyed following and attending all their activities. Saturday mornings were for yard sales. She and Clyde would wake their daughters and grandchildren early to find the best deals.
Watching and cheering on the Atlanta Braves brought her great pleasure, until she moved to Maine and started rooting for the Red Sox. She was always up for an adventure and enjoyed numerous trips throughout the United States in her daughter and son-in-law’s motorhome, with each stop adding a thimble to her ever-growing collection. Several times those trips included an extra grandchild from Maine hitching a ride to Florida to stay with her for several weeks. She was the best at spoiling her grandkids, making sure they had anything they wanted, as long as it didn’t include cheese… Marna hated cheese!
She was the consummate caregiver, and in 1983 when her beloved husband was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease, she was by his side everyday until he passed away in 2006. Even when she was unable to care for him at home she visited him every day, making sure he was freshly shaved and had his favorite foods to eat.
In their younger years, Clyde and Alberta enjoyed property at Damariscotta Lake, where Clyde built two cottages and enjoyed boating and gatherings with friends and family. Much later in life, Marna enjoyed spending time at her daughter’s camp on the same lake, reminiscing about days gone by. She always enjoyed a boat ride to see the changes on “her end of the lake.” She could always be seen with either flipflops or bare feet with her signature blue toenail polish. She only wore socks and shoes when it was absolutely necessary.
She was never bored, and kept her mind sharp with the daily crossword puzzle or a good jigsaw puzzle. Attending bingo was another favorite pastime, and sharing Wasses hot dogs with her was a sure fire way to make her smile.
Marna moved back to Maine permanently in 2012 and enjoyed making new friends everywhere she went. From the Methodist Conference Home in Rockland to Quarry Hill in Camden, and her church families at First Baptist Church in Rockland and later West Rockport Baptist Church, Marna never met a stranger. She will be sadly missed by all who loved her.
Marna is finally reunited with her beloved husband Clyde; her brother Albert Garland, Jr.; an infant sister, Sandra Jean Garland, born with spina bifida, whom she cared for during the short time she was here on earth; an infant granddaughter, Wendy Coffin; and sister Eleanor Wing. She leaves behind three daughters, Sharon Coffin and her husband John of Sevierville, Tenn. and Lake Placid, Fla., Ann Hutchins and her husband Walker of Rockport and Correen Hall and her husband Richard Hall, LTC (RET) of Sevierville, Tenn.; seven grandchildren, Jay Coffin and his wife Susan of Orlando, Fla., Joel Coffin and his wife Tera of Fort Myers, Fla.; J’Anna Hedrich and her husband Andrew of Rockport, Melissa Ellerd and her husband Joseph of Rockland, Cristie Barnett of Fort Myers, Fla., Kevin Barnett, 1SG (RET) and his wife Leslie of Ardmore, Tenn. and Travis Barnett of Gatlinburg, Tenn.; eleven great-grandchildren, Gracie and Brady Coffin, Justin and Nathan Coffin, Walker and Cole Hedrich, Emmett Ellerd, Ethan, Landon, Austin and Keean Barnett; a dear sister-in-law, Sandra Garland; as well as several nieces and nephews.
Marna’s family is eternally grateful to Dr. Maureen Sauvage, and all of the staff at Quarry Hill, who helped make the end of her life a little more comfortable.
Family and friends are invited to visit from 4-6 p.m., Wednesday, April 19, 2023, at Burpee, Carpenter & Hutchins Funeral Home, 110 Limerock St., Rockland. An additional hour of visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m., prior to a Home-Going Celebration, 11:00 a.m., Thursday, April 20, 2023, at West Rockport Baptist Church, Park Street, Rockport. A time of fellowship, (with no cheese!) will be held immediately following. Marna will be laid to rest privately beside her husband at Grover Cemetery in Woolwich.
Flowers are gratefully accepted, however, those who wish, may make memorial donations to the West Rockport Baptist Church, Sunday School Fund, 545 Park Street, West Rockport, ME 04865.
