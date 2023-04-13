Obituaries

CAMDEN — Born in Hermon, Feb. 14, 1931, Alberta Bailey was the daughter of Albert and Blanche Hurlbert Garland. Growing up in Bangor, Elliot and later Bath, Alberta attended Morse High School, graduating in 1949. While attending high school, Alberta crossed the old Bath bridge each day on foot. One fateful day, a handsome young man, Clyde Bailey, who unbeknownst to her had been admiring her, stopped and offered her a ride. That young man became her husband on May 14, 1950.

Clyde and Alberta made their first home in Bath until the mid-1950s, when they built a home on George Wright Road in Woolwich. Together they were active in the Woolwich Baptist Church and the Woolwich Grange. Throughout her life, Alberta spent much of her time supporting her husband in the many churches he pastored. She always took an active role, teaching countless Sunday School classes, heading up the nursery and being one of the most loving grandmother figures to any and all children. Alberta, or “Marna,” as she was known first to her own grandchildren, and later to everyone, always had a purse full of Double-Mint gum, butter-rum and wintergreen Lifesavers, and a container of cheeseballs for all the children at church. She often hosted dinners, turning a meal for five into a full course dinner for 20 with no problem.

