Obituaries

SOUTH THOMASTON — Adelbert E. “Barney” Elliott, 86, died peacefully at his home, surrounded by his family, Monday, July 10, 2023, after a period of declining health.

Barney was born in Owls Head on Jan. 19, 1937, one of eight children of Frank A. and Geneva Phelps Elliott. Educated in local schools, he was a graduate of Rockland High School.

