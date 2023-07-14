SOUTH THOMASTON — Adelbert E. “Barney” Elliott, 86, died peacefully at his home, surrounded by his family, Monday, July 10, 2023, after a period of declining health.
Barney was born in Owls Head on Jan. 19, 1937, one of eight children of Frank A. and Geneva Phelps Elliott. Educated in local schools, he was a graduate of Rockland High School.
On Aug. 10, 1958, he married Edith Post at his family’s home on Ingraham’s Hill in Owls Head.
Barney’s military career began when he served with U.S. Coast Guard Reserve in Rockland. He enlisted in the United States Navy, where he served more than 20 years, retiring in 1974 as a master chief machinist’s mate. Part of his training included earning certification at the Navy Diving School in Washington, D.C. His naval service took Barney to many locations throughout the world, and he was thrilled that his wife and children moved with him to most of those places.
He taught his kids the value of hard work, and they picked apples in local orchards to buy their mother a stove. Later they all dug the basement of their home by hand.
Barney loved being on the water, whether swimming or diving, and he often went lobstering with his nephew Collin and father-in-law, Walter Post. He also enjoyed watching western movies. Later he enjoyed camping trips for months at a time in Spain.
A very caring man, Barney always had a story to tell, and he could master anything he put his mind to, which included building boats and fixing just about anything. Always giving of himself, Barney never asked for or expected any accolades. He helped his son start his own business as a portable sawmill owner and watched him become an accomplished sawyer.
He was a life member of the Aurora Lodge of Masons and the Kora Temple Shrine of Lewiston.
Other than his parents, Barney was predeceased by a brother, Daniel; and two sisters, Patricia and Betty. Besides his beloved wife of 65 years, Edith, he is survived by his children, Jean A. Sheets and her companion Harlan of St. Jacob, Ill., Adelbert E. “Bert” Elliott II and his wife Marsha and Michael S. Elliott and his wife Kathy, all of Highland, Ill., Susan L. Harris of Greenville, Ill. and Pamela J. Elliott of South Thomaston; 15 grandchildren, Timothy and his wife Pam, Kristen, Jacqueline and her fiancé Travis, Jonathan and his wife Samantha, Valerie, Stephanie and her husband Michael, Kenneth and his significant other Kate, Daniel and his wife Alyssa, Anthony and his significant other Kleie, Nicholas, James and his significant other Natasha, Mallori and her significant other Dusten, Brandon and his wife Nikki, Brittany and her significant other Matt, Victoria and her husband Jason; many great-grandchildren; his siblings, Stanley, Kenneth, Richard and Sandra; a sister-in-law and her husband, with whom he was very close, Madeline and Larry Grierson; as well as many nieces and nephews, and a large extended family.
Friends and relatives are invited to visit from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., Monday, July 17, 2023, at Burpee, Carpenter & Hutchins Funeral Home, 110 Limerock St., Rockland, where a funeral service will be held at 11 a.m., Tuesday, July 18. Interment with military honors will follow at the Village Cemetery, South Thomaston.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to either South Thomaston Ambulance, P.O. Box 147, South Thomaston, ME 04858 or the Midcoast Shrine Club.
To share a memory or condolence with the Elliott family, please visit their Book of Memories at bchfh.com.