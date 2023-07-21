Courier-Gazette

Encounter_Baranova.jpg

Image from "The Encounter: NYC."

 Photo by Maria Baranova

ROCKLAND — A live physical theater performance work created by choreographer/director Kimberly Bartosik, in partnership with the Strand Theatre, will be presented on the Strand stage Friday, Aug. 4, and Saturday, Aug. 5, at 7 p.m. "The Encounter: Rockland" features 12 local performers. As part of the Strand’s New Century Series, tickets are offered on a Pay-What-You-Can scale of $0-20.

"The Encounter: Rockland" is part of Bartosik’s expansive, long-term "Encounter" project. The New York City-based artist works with communities around the world merging professional, pre-professional and non-professional performers. Since 2021, she has been creating unique "Encounter" projects, creating an intergenerational cross-geographic, global conversation about the ferocious power of the body as a form of communication. According to Bartosik, “The work is an encounter with oneself, pulling from what we are currently carrying in our bodies — grief, hope, fear, desire, newfound power — and pairs it with our dreams in this moment of reconciliation with time.” Bartosik is building a unique, locally cast "Encounter" project with the Rockland community for these performances. The Aug. 5 performance will be followed by a reception, open to the public.

Encounter_Buffalo.jpg

Image from "The Encounter: Buffalo."

Recommended for you