featured Youth arrested after vandalism spree Apr 28, 2023 Apr 28, 2023 Updated 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email News file photo file photo Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save ROCKLAND — A juvenile was arrested Thursday, accused of vandalizing a business and the high school.On April 27, around 2 a.m., Rockland police officers on patrol noticed the glass doors broken out at Oceanside Deli. Checking the area, officers found similar damage to Oceanside High School.Later in the morning, Rockland police announced it had identified the suspect and around 10:30 a.m., police arrested a juvenile suspect on the charge of felony aggravated criminal mischief.The charge is aggravated due to the value of the damage being more than $2,000. The juvenile was taken to Long Creek Youth Development Center in South Portland.Rockland Police thanked the Knox County Sheriff's Office for assisting with the transport to Long Creek. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Biz Briefs Amy Bowen Earns CPIA Designation Portland Office Welcomes Kali Pratt Six Business Spring Hop Coming! Vintage Accents “Mischievous Magpie” Is Live! Union Farm Equipment- Chip, Split & Drive Open House flyer is here! More Biz Briefs Local Events Biz Offers Opening at 10:30 today. Six Businesses Spring Hop is coming! THE DUCKS ARE COMING! Mother’s Day Jewelry Sale and Complimentary Tea at Belfast United Methodist Church Mother’s Day Jewelry Sale and Complimentary Tea @ Belfast United Methodist Church More Biz Offers E-mail Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Daily Headlines Have the latest local news delivered every afternoon so you don't miss out on updates. Knox County Sports Get the latest headlines on local sports! News Alerts We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as they happen! Obituaries Each day's obituaries, delivered to your inbox. Weather Get our expert short-term forecast, summary of the weather details and news of any severe weather. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists