CAMDEN — Beneath a grapevine canopy, surrounded by panes of glass, illuminated by warm, incandescent bulbs, Louisa Stancioff played her song “Cigarette” to a hushed crowd. “But I’ll be your warning/ I’ll be your cigarette/ Pick me up in the morning/ Cause you’re not done with me yet.”

Her venue was her home; a rickety, sprawling house on the edge of Camden Village, to which she invited friends and family for a short performance. She played with her bandmates, Dan Kelly on guitar and Dave Kelly on drums, who subtly riffed alongside her. Her voice draped the lilacs and peonies outside; it hung on the underside of every anticipating rain cloud.

