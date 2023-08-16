THOMASTON — A workforce housing subdivision is coming to Booker Street.
The Thomaston Planning Board approved the final site plan for the proposal on Tuesday, Aug. 15.
The seven-lot housing project is being undertaken by Maine Working Homes, represented by Merritt Carey at the meeting.
“The purpose of this project is to create workforce housing for community members,” Carey said. She added that Maine Working Homes is watching every single dollar. “We’re trying very, very hard to keep the costs down so that the buyers can afford to buy.”
“Our hope very much is to create a little neighborhood in here,” she said.
This project joins the lots at 31 and 33 Booker Street for a combined 1.76 acres. Seven dwelling units will be placed on the land and sold as condominiums. The units will be either two-bedrooms or three-bedrooms.
Upon the initial purchase, Carey said the properties had a Victorian house, a former rope factory and a barn building. The barn and the Victorian house are being converted into two dwelling units each. Three smaller modular homes, which Carey called “house-diminiums,” will make up the additional homes.
Maine Working Homes has contracted with Gartley & Dorsky Engineering & Surveying of Camden to create the plans for this project. Senior Project Engineer Andrew Hedrich was also in attendance.
Carey said Maine Working Homes has worked with Code Enforcement Officer Rene Dorr, Fire Chief Mike Mazzeo, Police Chief Tim Hoppe and Environmental Department Supervisor Ed Harris (formerly the Pollution Control Department) to ensure the plans align with town and state requirements.
Among these requirements are space in the driveways for emergency vehicles to turn around and adequate capacity for the planned water service.
Once the units are sold, Carey said the owners will form a Condominium Association. Maine Working Homes is still drafting the association bylaws and declaration.
Several measures will be put in place to ensure these homes remain workforce housing, Carey said. These include stipulations in the association bylaws that the dwellings cannot be vacation or seasonal homes and cannot be short-term rentals. Renting long-term, such as a spare bedroom for a roommate, will be allowed.
Carey said the first condominium in the subdivision will be available for purchase soon. These homes are not listed through a broker, and Carey said the first step is usually to contact local employers such as Lyman-Morse Boatbuilding and Dragon Cement Company in Thomaston.
This two-bedroom condominium is on the first floor of the converted Victorian house and includes two bathrooms and a two-car garage. Carey said the price will likely be $249,000.