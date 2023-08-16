News

Merritt Carey

Merritt Carey of Maine Workforce Housing presents the final site plan for the Booker Street subdivision to the Thomaston Planning Board on Tuesday, Aug. 15.

 Photo by Christine Simmonds

THOMASTON — A workforce housing subdivision is coming to Booker Street. 

The Thomaston Planning Board approved the final site plan for the proposal on Tuesday, Aug. 15.

Booker Street site plan

The site plan for the Booker Street workforce housing subdivision in Thomaston. This image incorporates grading, utilities and erosion control measures for the location.
Booker Street subdivision plan

The subdivision plan for the workforce housing subdivision on Booker Street in Camden. This image focuses only on details regarding the units and their location.