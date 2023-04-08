ROCKPORT — Workforce challenges and lower investment returns have created a challenging situation for the MaineHealth system which includes Pen Bay Medical Center.
Albert Swallow, chief financial officer of MaineHealth, offered an update on the system's finances during an interview Tuesday, April 4.
Pen Bay Medical Center's finances mirror the system as a whole, he said. The MaineHealth system lost $45 million in the fiscal year that ended Sept. 30, 2022. That amounts to 1.2 percent of the $3.7 billion in patient and other revenues generated by the state's largest healthcare system.
Swallow said those numbers are not good, especially considering the system received $102 million in state and federal pandemic-relief support during that fiscal year.
"We're living off savings. We can't do that forever," Swallow said.
He said fiscal year 2023 is just as challenging and may be more so because the system is not receiving the same level of pandemic relief aid.
There have been no pull back in services locally or system-wide, he said.
The workforce challenge is the greatest one, the chief financial officer said, which has resulted in the system relying heavily on contract labor which is more expensive. This includes nursing; surgical technicians; and physical, occupational and respiratory therapists.
Becoming part of the MaineHealth system has benefited PBMC, Swallow said. Some hospitals such as Maine Medical Center in Portland and Waldo County General Hospital in Belfast had strong financial balance sheets before the merger but not so with Pen Bay.
Pen Bay became a full member when the local board approved the merger in December 2017. The unification became finalized in 2019. Pen Bay had been an affiliate member of MaineHealth since the end of 2010. Waldo County became an affiliate member of MaineHealth in 2009. Pen Bay and Waldo County's boards of directors merged into a single board, named Coastal Healthcare Alliance, in 2015 which was an affiliate of MaineHealth. The CHA hospitals and associated operations became fully integrated with MaineHealth with the later merger.
Before the merger, Pen Bay had experienced significant operating losses.
According to state figures on the finances of hospitals, Pen Bay has seen improvements during the past several years. In fiscal year 2017, there was an overall loss of $5.1 million. That changed to a $1.3 million in the black in 2018 followed by positive $3.4 million in 2019, $6.5 million in 2020, and $4.2 million in 2021.
The workforce challenge is a nationwide problem, Swallow said. Maine, of course, is the oldest state in the United States and the demographics, makes the workplace challenges even more acute.
The system spent $284 million on contract labor in fiscal year 2022. Prior to the pandemic -- which began locally in March 2020, the system spent $30 million on contract labor.
The system strives for a positive 3 percent financial margin. That would mean a positive of $90 million.
The system has also taken in less income from investments during the past few years as safe investments such as government bonds have lost value. Strong investments can help offset operating loss but less investments makes it even more challenging.
According to state financial figures, Pen Bay had total operating expenses in fiscal year 2021 of $177 million with the net operating income margin of $3.6 million.