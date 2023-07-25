ROCKLAND — Negotiators for workers and United Parcel Service reached an agreement that is expected to be ratified by employees and avert a labor strike.
Brett Miller, president for Teamsters Local 340 which represents all Teamsters workers in Maine, said Tuesday July 25 the agreement was a historic one that raises wages by $3 billion over the course of the five-year labor pact. The union represents about 330,000 workers.
There are about 75 employees who work out of the UPS distribution center on Merrill Drive in Rockland which delivers packages from Woolwich to Northport. There are 1,400 employees across 10 distribution centers in Maine.
Miller said that wages were raised significantly for part-time workers and starting employees.
The local workers voted 59-1 in early June to authorize their national negotiating committee to call a strike if a new labor agreement was not reached by July 31.
Nationally, the UPS employees also authorized the strike.
The employees are expected to vote on ratification in the first weekend in August.
Workers have worked long hours since the pandemic struck in March 2020 and resulted in a dramatic increase in people ordering packages online.
“Together we reached a win-win-win agreement on the issues that are important to Teamsters leadership, our employees and to UPS and our customers,” said Carol Tomé, UPS chief executive officer on the company's wensite. “This agreement continues to reward UPS’s full- and part-time employees with industry-leading pay and benefits while retaining the flexibility we need to stay competitive, serve our customers and keep our business strong.”
Tome's total compensation in 2022 was nearly $19 million, down from $27.6 million in 2021.