News

UPS in Rockland

The UPS center on Merrill Drive in Rockland.

 Photo by Stephen Betts

ROCKLAND — Negotiators for workers and United Parcel Service reached an agreement that is expected to be ratified by employees and avert a labor strike.

Brett Miller, president for Teamsters Local 340 which represents all Teamsters workers in Maine, said Tuesday July 25 the agreement was a historic one that raises wages by $3 billion over the course of the five-year labor pact. The union represents about 330,000 workers.

Recommended for you