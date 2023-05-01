A judge rejected requests Friday by all parties seeking long-term protection orders, saying the matter was more of a tenant/landlord dispute.
During the hearing held April 28 in the Knox County court, however, an attorney questioned one of the parties about her role in the June 2020 stabbing death of Roger Feltis on Vinalhaven.
Briannah Ames repeatedly invoked her Fifth Amendment right under the U.S. Constitution when questioned by attorney Amy Fairfield. Fairfield directly asked whether she had killed Feltis.
Ames invoked her right after speaking with the attorney for the day at the courthouse.
Briannah Ames also denied that Dorian Ames had killed Feltis while testifying April 28.
Dorian Ames declined to testify during the protection hearings held April 28.
The hearing on Friday was on requests by Ames' mother for a protection order against both Briannah and Dorian Ames and their requests for a protection order against the mother and her boyfriend.
Judge Sarah Gilbert ruled at the end of the more-than-three-hour hearing that she did not find grounds for the protection orders because the individuals seeking the protection orders had not proved the other people had committed abuse or harassment. The Ames have been living on property of Briannah Ames' mother in Cushing.
Gilbert had approved temporary orders for the parties but those are issued at the request of individuals without a hearing until the other parties are notified and a hearing can be held.
In the mother's written statement for the protection order she claimed Briannah Ames, 31, told her mother that she may end up “buried next to Roger Feltis.”
Ames has denied that allegation.
Feltis was the 28-year-old Vinalhaven man stabbed to death on June 14, 2020. Police say he died from a stab wound after confronting Briannah and Dorian Ames, who Feltis believed were harassing him.
The Maine Attorney General’s Office presented the case to a Knox County grand jury the following month and jurors issued two “no bills,” which means a majority of jurors did not find probable cause to believe the pair committed a crime.
The Maine Medical Examiner’s Office determined that Feltis died from injuries inflicted by a knife.
An affidavit filed in court stated that the Knox County Sheriff’s Office received a call from a woman at 9:44 p.m. June 14, saying a man was hit by an axe. The woman said he was bleeding very badly and she was driving the man to the medical center.
The department then received several 911 calls, requesting an ambulance for 6 Roberts Cemetery Road from a woman who said she was stabbed and was bleeding.
Knox County Sheriff Deputy Daniel Landers responded and determined that Feltis had died. The deputy notified the Maine State Police Major Crimes Unit and asked for assistance.
Maine State Police Detective Chris Crawford went to Pen Bay Medical Center in Rockport and talked with Briannah Ames who was taken to the mainland hospital by a LifeFlight helicopter.
According to the affidavit, Briannah Ames told the detective that she was injured by Feltis. She told the state police investigator that she, her husband and their son returned to their Vinalhaven home after being away for a few days. She said they discovered their front door was kicked in
She said she put their child to bed and took a shower, while her husband went out riding with a friend. Briannah Ames said she then heard her husband come home, yelling that there was someone outside in a RAV4-style vehicle trying to start trouble, and he didn’t know who it was. Briannah Ames said she didn’t know if the vehicle would be coming back, because Dorian Ames hit the vehicle with a hatchet.
Briannah Ames said she continued showering, then heard her husband yelling for someone to get out of their house, according to the police affidavit. She went to the door off the kitchen and saw Feltis in the house, challenging her husband to a fight, according to the affidavit. Her husband still had the hatchet and was yelling at Feltis to get out of the house.
Briannah Ames said she approached Feltis and the two began to fight. She then noticed she suffered a bad cut on her fingers. The woman told police that during the struggle, she made her way further into the kitchen and got a kitchen knife. The struggle continued both in the kitchen and on the porch, according to the affidavit.
She said she did not know if she managed to cut Feltis or whether her husband was able to hit him with the hatchet. She said the last time she saw Feltis, he was running away from the house.
Briannah Ames said she never saw Feltis with a weapon, according to police.
She received several stitches for a deep cut to three fingers on her left hand and a couple stitches to her upper left thigh.
State Police Detective Jason Andrews interviewed Dorian Ames June 15, 2020 and he told substantially the same version of events as his wife, according to the affidavit. Dorian Ames denied ever swinging or striking Feltis with the axe.
Detective Andrews said Feltis suffered two large wounds to his upper chest and shoulder.