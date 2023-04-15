News

Knox county courthouse
Photo by Stephen Betts

ROCKLAND -- A judge approved this week a temporary protection from abuse order against a couple who were involved in a 2020 fatal stabbing on Vinalhaven.

Justice Sarah Gilbert approved April 13 the temporary order for a Cushing woman who said she is being threatened nearly every day by Briannah and Dorian Ames.

Reporter

Stephen Betts has been covering the news from the Rockland area since January 1982.

Recommended for you