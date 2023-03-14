News

rocklandsnow
By Stephen Betts

The forecast of snow and wind arriving later Tuesday has led to cancellation and early release decisions.

The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning for 6 to 10 inches of heavy, wet snow coupled with winds that could gust in excess of 50 miles per hours. Power outages may occur.

Reporter

Stephen Betts has been covering the news from the Rockland area since January 1982.

