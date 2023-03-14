The forecast of snow and wind arriving later Tuesday has led to cancellation and early release decisions.
The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning for 6 to 10 inches of heavy, wet snow coupled with winds that could gust in excess of 50 miles per hours. Power outages may occur.
The City of Rockland announced it was closing offices Tuesday, March 14 including city hall, the library, Flanagan Community Center, and the transfer station. A parking ban begins at 1 p.m. Tuesday and lasts through Wednesday morning, March 15 at 9.
Camden has announced a parking ban starting at noon Tuesday and continuing until 10 a.m. Wednesday.
State offices are also closed for the day.
The Knox County Administrative Offices, Knox County Superior Court, and Rockland District Court will all be closing at 12 p.m., today, Tuesday, March 14, 2023, due to the weather. They will all re-open on Wednesday, March 15, 2023, at 8 a.m.
The Knox County Commissioners Meeting scheduled for today, Tuesday March 14, 2023 has been rescheduled to next Tuesday, March 21 at 2 p.m.
The Union Town Office will be closing at 11:30 a.m., March 14, due to the impending storm.
The Warren Town Office is closing at 1 p.m.
Regional School 13 (Rockland, Owl Head, South Thomaston, Thomaston, and Cushing) and RSU 40 (Waldoboro, Warren, Union, Friendship, and Washington) have announced early releases for students on Tuesday.
The Hope Town Office will be closing early on Tuesday, March 14, 2023 due to inclement weather. In addition, the regularly scheduled Select Board meeting has been postponed until next Tuesday, March 21, 2023.