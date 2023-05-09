News

Sarah Austin

Rockland City Councilor Sarah Austin

ROCKLAND — A flyer touting white supremacist talking points was mailed this week to a Rockland City Councilor.

Councilor Sarah Austin said the letter was sent to her at City Hall. No other councilors or city officials received such a letter. The letter was unsigned and had no return address. The letter was postmarked from the southern Maine distribution center.

Reporter

Stephen Betts has been covering the news from the Rockland area since January 1982.

Recommended for you