ROCKLAND — A flyer touting white supremacist talking points was mailed this week to a Rockland City Councilor.
Councilor Sarah Austin said the letter was sent to her at City Hall. No other councilors or city officials received such a letter. The letter was unsigned and had no return address. The letter was postmarked from the southern Maine distribution center.
The flyer touted racist, anti-immigrant points.
"If I'm on their radar because I oppose these stances, I'm proud to be on their radar," Austin said.
The first-term councilor said if people in Rockland think they live in a bubble, immune from these type of people and their views, she said they are not.
Mayor Louise MacLellan-Ruf offered support to Austin, saying the Council stands behind her and for her safety.
Austin dared the people who sent her this letter to sign their name and stand up for what they say they believe.
The flyer touted the position that there is a movement to replace white people with immigrants. Similar anonymous flyers have been left around other communities in Maine.
In 2017, the Rockland City Council approved a resolution that supports diversity. The resolve read, in part, "We as a community are resolved to welcome and celebrate difference, diversity, and individuality among residents, workers and visitors in all ways, including, but not limited to, ability, race, creed, national and cultural origin, immigration status, color, age, religious beliefs, class, neurodiversity, sexuality, gender identification, and gender expression."
Less than six weeks ago, a white supremacist group marched through downtown Portland. Those marchers covered their faces and became aggressive toward people who stood up to their racist views.