ROCKLAND -- Hours before the arrival of the winds and rain from Hurricane Lee, Rockland agreed to allow the Flanagan Community Center to be opened for the weekend as an emergency shelter.
The decision came after a full-court press by a group of volunteers who had been pleading with the city to allow the use of the recreation center.
The center opened as a shelter at 7 p.m. Friday and will remain open in that capacity through Sunday, Sept. 17.
At 5 a.m. Saturday, there were a couple people who were using the shelter.
Volunteers Olivia and Ryan Fitzpatrick were volunteering for the overnight shift and were sitting at a table at the back entrance to the Flanagan Center to greet anyone who arrived.
Olivia Fitzpatrick said she did not know what was the tipping point in the city agreeing for use of the center but acknowledged there had been a concerted effort aimed at the Council to allow for the use.
There were several cots set up on the gymnasium floor and Olivia Fitzpatrick said there was food and some medical supplies available. She said in addition to the Rockland Police Department announcing the opening of the shelter on its Facebook page, local service providers have gotten the word out to people who might benefit from the shelter.
The city had been taking heat from some residents for not approving the use of the shelter earlier.
As of Friday morning, City Manager Tom Luttrell said he had long informed a group who has been trying to organize a shelter that there must be an individual or organization with experience running a shelter. That group must also have a plan on how it will be run, he said.
That stance had been met on social media by considerable criticism.
Kali Ausplund Dionne of Rockland is a spokesperson for the group working toward an emergency shelter.
"We want to keep the city's feet to the fire," she said early Friday in allowing for a shelter.
She maintained that part of the problem was semantics. She said that the group is not asking for a homeless shelter where there are cots lined up in a large room and meals served. Instead, she said that this more of a communal center where people can stay warm and out of the weather.
The group has been working on this since February when a near record cold snap occurred.
The city said then that the Flanagan Community Center could be used. The Flanagan Center meets the requirements for a safe center with the building having a sprinkler system and handicapped accessibility.
The city manager said, however, the city does not have staff to oversee a shelter. There is no money in the municipal budget for that function. He reiterated that if a group comes forward with experience in running a shelter with volunteers, the city would allow the use of the building. Those conditions have yet to be met, he said.
On Saturday morning, the city manager said the organization had met the requirement for a qualified individual to oversee operations.
Dionne said this is an emergency situation and the center should be open not just for people without homes but people with medical conditions or elderly in the event they lose power and heat at their homes.
City Manager Luttrell acknowledged there are people who are living in tents throughout the city.
Police Chief Tim Carroll said officers are aware of the people living in tents and will check on them as often as possible to make sure they are doing OK. The chief said he asked a sergeant to check out the six regular locations where people tent in the city and on Friday, Sept. 15, the sergeant found no tents and no people.
There was an emergency medical services call earlier this week in Thomaston in which a man asked to be taken to the hospital, saying he was tired of being cold and wet in a tent.
Regional School Unit 13 Superintendent John McDonald said there have been no requests to use schools as an emergency shelter.