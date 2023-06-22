CAMDEN — “I always knew I was adopted. I can’t imagine what my life would have been if I didn’t search for him.”
For Wendy Newell Dyer, Father’s Day is a reminder that if she had not undertaken the search for her biological father, she never would have discovered her birthright and Passamaquoddy heritage.
When Dyer’s teenage mother became pregnant, she was sent to the Good Samaritan Agency in Bangor where she served out her confinement until Dyer was born. Dyer was promptly surrendered for adoption.
Dyer’s adoptive parents welcomed her with love, having lost two infants before Dyer became part of the family. Dyer’s adoptive mother had two older children from a previous marriage but wanted to build her family with her second husband.
“My mom had carried two babies full term, and they both died within a day of birth. She didn’t want to experience that again. In my early years I lived on Deer Isle, and everyone knew the tragedies of my mother’s losses; it was a very small island.
“I was the center of attention...everybody was always going out of the way to make me feel special.
“If I think back on my life, the first memory that I have that I can recall was when I was around four or five. It was late summer, and my skin was several shades darker from being tan. I was playing on a wharf, my [adoptive] parents were there talking to other adults.
“I heard them say, ‘Is she adopted?’ and my parents responded, ‘She’s adopted, we think she’s part Indian.’ And they would talk loud enough so that I could hear them. That was my first realization that there was something different about me,” said Dyer.
Dyer remembered feeling special because of her adoption, and said she was treated well until she turned five and started school.
“As soon as I went to school, the very first thing that happened was people started using all kinds of racial slurs toward me. ‘Squaw’ was a big one. I was called that into junior high,” shared Dyer.
Once in elementary school, Dyer said she was surrounded by a group of high school students who trapped her in the back of the bus.
“They were saying things about me being a Native American, saying ‘it’s no wonder you were put up for adoption’ and ‘no one wants you’. That was probably the most traumatizing thing I experienced. I couldn’t get out, I couldn’t escape.
“And I didn’t want to tell my parents because I knew it would hurt my mother. I did talk to a teacher about some of the taunting,” she said.
Dyer described how other children would mock Native war cries and mime feathered hair with their gestures. She said she was told she was ‘being too sensitive’ by her teachers, and that she needed to get over it.
“I hope that if something like that were to happen today that teachers wouldn’t respond in that way, and that something would be done about it. They completely dismissed it, and I was the one in the wrong for being too sensitive,” Dyer said.
Dyer is currently a teacher herself through Wayfinder’s Passages programs and said that many of her students have Native ties. She said that her own experiences with trauma and loss have made her better-suited to meeting the needs of struggling and marginalized students.
Eventually, the slurs and jokes tapered off when Dyer found her niche in sports and gained recognition for her athletic abilities. But when high school graduation rolled around, she again felt marginalized.
“At my graduation, they were all white kids except for me and one other biracial student. They paired us together to march into the ceremony, and to me, that just felt like a statement,” she said.
Dyer later married, and months after she gave birth to her third son, she started the process of finding her birth parents. She had seen an episode of Oprah Winfrey’s show which encouraged adoptees to begin their search for biological family by contacting the adoption agency in the town where they were born.
Dyer decided she would not wait any longer to find her biological parents. She was 25 at the time.
Once she obtained her adoption certificate, she discovered the surname “Pottle.” Dyer then spent the following weeks tirelessly attempting to find anyone who recognized the name. She attended sporting events, where she asked every stranger she could whether they had heard of her birth mother’s name.
Finally, at a softball game, she started to find answers.
“I went through the crowd and connected with a woman who worked at the school my mother had attended. She said, ‘I’ll go into the school tomorrow and look back into the 1960s.’ That day she called me back and said, ‘Your mother was Ellen Pottle.’”
Dyer soon discovered that her mother had moved out of state, but that her biological grandparents were still in Maine. Though they initially denied knowing of Dyer’s existence, they eventually agreed to be honest. They shared their daughter’s latest address, and Dyer mailed her a letter.
Within a week, Dyer received a response, and that is when she learned of her biological father’s name, Wayne Newell.
Newell soon received a call from Dyer. But he was in such shock over the news that he had an unknown child, that he said that he could not possibly be Dyer’s father.
Heartbroken, Dyer abruptly ended the call without having shared her name with her father.
On the other end of the call, Newell quickly ran the math in his head, realizing that the timeline of his affair with Dyer’s mother added up. He was also a teenager, on Christmas break, when the conception happened.
For days after the call, he frantically considered how to reconnect with the young woman who was likely his daughter. Dyer followed the call with a letter in which she expressed some of her feelings, and Newell called her immediately upon receiving it.
“He said, ‘I was frantic. I was grasping at straws. I knew you were probably my daughter, and I had no idea how I was going to find you.’ So, it was a relief to him when he got the letter,” said Dyer.
Newell suggested a DNA test, and the next day, Dyer drove to the reservation where he lived.
"As an adoptee, you grow up and imagine your parents to be movie stars or actors, someone famous. When I met my dad, he was incredibly well-known throughout Maine. He spent his whole life on the tribal language, attempting to get Wabanaki studies in schools. He was always a spokesperson for the tribe, being interviewed by newspapers. He’s been in countless books, and he’s a published author.
“He was like a rockstar,” said Dyer.
Newell’s accomplishments are extensive and include a decades-long endeavor to preserve the Passamaquoddy language in written form with MIT’s linguistics department, said Dyer. He also spearheaded the effort to build a health center with skilled physicians on his reservation.
The DNA test came back as a match, and Dyer was warmly welcomed into her tribe, where she immediately began immersing herself in her newfound culture.
“There was this honeymoon period where everything was exciting and wonderful. But then you sort of get to the reality of what you’ve missed out on. Look what was taken from me.”
Abandoned by her first adoptive father at age eight, Dyer said she took the rejection to heart.
“When the person who adopts you leaves, and you’re deserted a second time...I spent a period of time wondering what was wrong with me. My parents left, then my dad left. I internalized that,” she said.
Dyer finally found acceptance, and a place at the table, with her father’s family.
“The best gift he could ever give me was how he went out of his way to make me included, and special, and wanted,” said Dyer.
Dyer spent the following years partaking in canoe trips, meditating in sweat lodges and exploring the music and dancing of her heritage.
“It felt like a homecoming. I can remember the first time I participated in a sweat lodge. I just sat there and cried. I think a part of that was mourning what was taken from me for so long, and then there were tears of joy to have found my way home. There was joy in taking part in something that my tribe and ancestors have done for centuries,” shared Dyer.
In late December of 2021, Wayne Newell died with Dyer and other family members present. His last words were, “Do you know my daughter?” which he issued with a squeeze to Dyer’s hand.
“For those to be the last words he ever verbalized just brought so much healing to my heart,” she said. “I’d heard those words so many times before when he would be introducing me to people.”
“We are still grieving my dad. It was a tremendous loss to the tribe, to the Wabanaki people because he was such a strong voice. Even though he was this great presence, he was still just my dad,” said Dyer.