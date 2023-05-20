Maritime

Lobster in tank at Downeast Lobster Pound -AF (2)

Lobsters rest in regulated water temperatures at the Downeast Lobster Pound in 2020.

 File photo

ORONO — A University of Maine study found that the bacteria present on lobster shells is highly dependent on water temperature, indicating that climate change may have a direct impact on this important element of a lobster’s health. The study was published in iScience in April.

Populations of American lobster, Homarus americanus, have declined in southern locations along the North Atlantic coast in recent decades due to increasing ocean temperatures and disease. Such circumstances are progressing northward toward Maine as the climate continues to warm, so it is becoming even more pressing to pinpoint the exact causes of this decline, especially given the complexities of crustacean physiology and immunology.

Recommended for you