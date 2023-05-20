ORONO — A University of Maine study found that the bacteria present on lobster shells is highly dependent on water temperature, indicating that climate change may have a direct impact on this important element of a lobster’s health. The study was published in iScience in April.
Populations of American lobster, Homarus americanus, have declined in southern locations along the North Atlantic coast in recent decades due to increasing ocean temperatures and disease. Such circumstances are progressing northward toward Maine as the climate continues to warm, so it is becoming even more pressing to pinpoint the exact causes of this decline, especially given the complexities of crustacean physiology and immunology.
“Studying these shell bacteria can help us understand how bacteria might impact lobster health, and how the environment can affect which bacteria end up on shells at all,” Sue Ishaq, lead author of the publication and UMaine assistant professor of animal veterinary sciences, said in a UMaine press release.
The researchers monitored 57 adult female lobsters, some of which were healthy and some that exhibited epizootic shell disease, which causes erosion of the carapace and has been spreading up the North Atlantic coast over the last two decades. They looked at the subjects under three seasonal temperature cycles, each three months apart over the course of a year and tracked the lobsters’ shell bacterial communities using culturing and gene sequencing. The scientists also monitored the progression of the shell-diseased lobster visually and analyzed the antimicrobial activity of hemolymph, the fluid equivalent of blood in the crustaceans.
The results showed that the number of different species of bacteria and the abundance of bacteria in general were lower in warmer water, but being in cooler water didn't significantly increase the diversity of bacteria. Temperature wasn’t solely responsible for the death of diseased lobsters, and some bacteria were found on all shells regardless of health status. However, several bacteria were prevalent on healthy lobster shells but missing or less abundant on diseased shells, which could indicate that shell-disease could cause the loss of a bacteria with a symbiotic relationship to lobster health.
“Living for almost a year in tanks with warmer water decreased the number of different types of bacteria on lobster shells, but the ones that remained grew better in the lab,” Ishaq said. “We were surprised to find that the lobsters living in tanks with colder water, which was the optimal temperature for lobsters, did not bring the shell bacterial community back to the diverse level it had been when we first caught these lobsters in the ocean.”
Scientists in the UMaine Aquaculture Research Institute (ARI), the School of Marine Sciences and Department of Civil and Environmental Engineering participated in the study.