CAMDEN — How did a young girl from Searsmont become a professional lobsterman? Find out during a free seminar at the Camden Yacht Club at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 23.
Only eight percent of Mainers with commercial lobster fishing licenses are women. Sadie Samuels, who captains the F/V Must Be Nice out of Rockport Harbor, is among them.
Samuels, who describes herself as “a little kid who always wanted to go fishing,” learned the trade from her dad and made it her own. She got her student lobster license at seven and secured a commercial license at 14. Three years later, she began studying fine art and printmaking at Humboldt State University in California, returning home every summer to fish and earn money for school.
Back in Maine after graduation, Samuels continued lobstering and eventually started a retail business to manage fluctuations in the market for fresh lobster. Ever searching for the perfect lobster roll, she began making her own and now sells them at Must Be Nice Lobster in downtown Belfast.
This young entrepreneur will explain how she works from sunrise to 10 p.m., yet remains hooked on the joys, perils, and vicissitudes of commercial fishing. The session will include a brief film and plenty of time for questions and answers.
The Camden Yacht Club, located at 68 Bay View Street, hosts the non-profit Camden Area Youth Seamanship Program, which is open to all young people in the community. Voluntary donations for CAYSP’s generous scholarships, which make sailing lessons affordable to all, will be gratefully accepted at the seminar.