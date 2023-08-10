Maritime

Sadie Samuels

Professional lobsterman Sadie Samuels said she is ‘a little kid who always wanted to go fishing.’ Photo courtesy of Corey Engle Photo.

CAMDEN — How did a young girl from Searsmont become a professional lobsterman? Find out during a free seminar at the Camden Yacht Club at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 23.

Only eight percent of Mainers with commercial lobster fishing licenses are women. Sadie Samuels, who captains the F/V Must Be Nice out of Rockport Harbor, is among them.

