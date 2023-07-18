AUGUSTA — An amended version of an offshore wind bill that Governor Janet Mills vetoed over concerns that labor agreements would cut out nonunion labor from participating in the workforce found narrow approval from the Committee on Energy, Utilities and Technology in a 7-6 vote July 12.
The House and Senate will next vote on LD 1895, An Act Regarding the Procurement of Energy from Offshore Wind Resources.
The bill, which previously received approval from the Committee on Appropriations and Financial Affairs, would provide structure for Maine to enter the offshore wind energy industry, with a goal of producing 3 gigawatts of electricity by 2040 from offshore wind turbines. The electricity is projected to power 900,000 homes.
The bill combines three offshore wind bills, covering the construction of a coastal port to service turbines, increases height maximums on the turbines and contracting with offshore wind developers.
The amendments served as a compromise, with the bill protecting union labor but still open to nonunion labor companies.
“Maine’s construction industry is 90 percent open shop, not signatory to a labor union, meaning most skilled workers are not subject to collective bargaining agreements,” Kelly Flagg testified to the committee on behalf of trade organization Associated General Contractors of Maine. “Employee-owned firms comprise 15 percent of the industry, with approximately 4,000 workers.”
The bill outlines the state’s investment in floating offshore wind technology in the Gulf of Maine, including labor standards, resource protection and provisions to incentivize offshore wind development outside key fishing grounds.