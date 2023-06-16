Maritime

Alex Ascher

Alex Ascher is one of two University of Maine graduate student contributing to research on climate change and American lobsters.

 University of Maine photo

WALPOLE — New information is emerging on how climate change is affecting American lobster populations and their connections to other species in the marine food web in the earliest stages of their life cycle, the University of Maine’s Darling Marine Center (DMC) announced in a recent press release. New research conducted by two graduate students has revealed more information about how these economically and culturally important marine animals are responding to the changing ocean.

Alex Ascher spent the last five years studying the American lobster as part of his Ph.D. program in marine biology through UMaine’s School of Marine Sciences. Ascher conducted his research both at the DMC campus in Walpole and at Bigelow Laboratory for Ocean Sciences in East Boothbay. Only a few miles apart on the Damariscotta River Estuary, the two marine laboratories have complementary facilities and research areas, making collaboration an attractive and powerful approach, particularly for students.

