Maritime

Rockweed measurement

Citizen scientists measure rockweed as a part of Project ASCO with Science Research Fellow Maya Pelletier.

 Schoodic Institute Photo

WINTER HARBOR — Schoodic Institute scientists invite the public to join them in the intertidal zone from June to October to collect data about rockweed (Ascophyllum nodosum) while exploring the beauty of Maine’s coast between the tides.

Rockweed is the dominant algae or seaweed in most of the rocky intertidal zone of Maine, and provides habitat for animals living in and visiting this dynamic ecosystem.

