Picturesque Sears Island is being eyed for a massive wind energy assembly and fabrication facility. 

 Photo by Rolf Olsen.

Environmentalists are decrying a year-long process meant to gather public feedback on where to build a deepwater offshore wind port, calling it a “charade.”

They say state officials failed to adequately engage the public or tribal communities and effectively decided where to construct the port long before the process began.

Sears Island still

A still from a video shot by Rolf Olsen of Friends of Sears Island shows the island in its entirety.
Floating wind turbines

A screenshot from a report by Moffat & Nichol depicting the different types of foundations for floating wind turbines, which are designed to be anchored to the sea floor with cables. 

