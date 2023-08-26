ELLSWORTH — Six months of discharge samples from 105 public Maine water treatment plants and sanitary districts show varying levels of PFAS, the per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances called “forever” chemicals because they break down so slowly in the environment.
Testing wastewater treatment plant effluent — what gets released after treatment — is a step toward reducing the presence of PFAS in groundwater.
“PFAS [are] really an emerging contaminant,” said Michael Harris, the city’s superintendent of wastewater. “It’s been around for decades and the environmental organizations have known about it for decades. It’s not until recently, when we started seeing these issues with groundwater, that it’s really come to the forefront.”
In Ellsworth, treated wastewater is discharged into the Union River. In general, PFAS in groundwater eventually find their way to rivers and oceans, can end up in drinking water in private wells and public reservoirs, and travel throughout the food chain. In April, the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention released warnings on eating freshwater fish from some freshwater lakes and streams because of high levels of PFAS contamination.
Harris said Ellsworth has sent in a total of 10 months of samples to the Department of Environmental Protection for PFAS testing. The DEP recently released six months of that data. Ellsworth’s median level for the first six months has come in less than an interim state-set limit of 20 parts per trillion for six types of PFAS, either individually or combined.
“For the first six months, our median level is 19.1, which is pretty good,” Harris said.
The Ellsworth plant regularly tests for pollutants and contaminants as outlined in its state permit, according to Harris.
“I have a feeling that PFAS will be included in the testing protocols going forward,” he said.
Ellsworth doesn’t have any industrial sources for PFAS, he noted. “Even Jackson Lab, it’s mostly animal waste from when they wash the mice boxes. It’s pretty much the same story for these small towns. There’s no industry around so what they’re getting in PFAS is coming from the houses.”
PFAS are widely used in industries to make water, stain and heat resistant products and end up in cookware, cosmetics, carpets and furniture and clothing. Exposure to PFAS is linked to cancer, liver damage, decreased fertility and an increased risk of other diseases like asthma and thyroid.
While the U.S. has phased out the use of PFAS in products, imported products can still contain them, depending on the regulations of the country they were produced in. But because the chemicals don’t easily break down, they need to be removed from the environment as much as is feasible.
“You can remove it from water fairly simply,” Harris said. “You can filter it. But the bigger issue and the reason why the wastewater industry is seeing such a hit is because there’s no provable ways to remove it from sewer and sludge.”
One method is incineration at a heat of 1,500 degrees and above Fahrenheit, he said.
Last year, Maine banned the practice of spreading sewage sludge as fertilizer because of contamination by PFAS. The EPA is working on regulatory limits for PFAS in surface waters, said David Madore, deputy commissioner of Maine DEP.
“[The] EPA is developing ambient levels that will be protective of aquatic life and human health,” Madore said. Once these criteria are finalized and adopted, he added, “the Department will use these criteria to determine if effluent limits are needed for wastewater discharges.”