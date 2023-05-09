Editor’s note: This is third and final article in a series on offshore wind energy and Maine. Read Parts 1 and 2 online.
ELLSWORTH — Five offshore wind companies are interested in leasing federal waters in the Gulf of Maine that meet legal, financial and technical qualifications, according to the federal agency in charge of the process, the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management (BOEM). This is the second in a six-step process that would bring floating offshore wind farms off the coast of Maine.
BOEM’s goal is to hold a lease sale in 2024, the final step in the leasing process. As BOEM continues these steps, the agency is also moving through a pre-determined process to engage those who offshore wind development in the Gulf of Maine would affect, through task force meetings and online information.
Where the leases will be awarded is of great concern to lobstermen and other commercial fishermen and those who represent them, from the Maine Department of Marine Resources (DMR) to a growing number of groups that represent and advocate their interests.
“[BOEM] needs to hear that Lobster Management Area 1 is not responsible offshore wind. To protect the lobster fishery, they must site outside LMA 1,” the Maine Lobstering Union stated ahead of BOEM’s offshore wind meeting May 10-11 at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor.
The Fisheries Working Group report to Maine’s Offshore Wind Roadmap includes that recommendation. It’s one of four groups that contributed to the Roadmap released by the Governor’s Energy Office in February.
“We know that the recommendations that the group came up with were more than reasonable for LMA 1,” commercial fisherman Terry Alexander, who led the fisheries group with DMR Deputy Commissioner Meredith Mendelson, said at a state briefing May 4, ahead of the BOEM meeting. “It’s obvious that the 40 to 50 miles we’re asking for isn’t out of the realm of reasonableness.”
Legislation passed in 2021 established a moratorium on offshore wind power in state territorial waters. To address concerns over LMA 1, the bill was amended to include that if BOEM finds offshore wind would have a significant adverse impact on fisheries in LMA 1, “the State shall request that BOEM work to minimize that impact.”
While the Roadmap’s other working groups submitted detailed recommendations on environment and wildlife; energy market and strategies; and supply chain, workforce development, ports and marine transportation, local voices and groups right now center more on fisheries and environmental concerns, although the issues overlap in places.
“We surely need to develop alternative energies, and quickly,” said Hancock resident Russell Wray, a member of Citizens Opposing Active Sonar Threats and the Maine Coalition for North Atlantic Right Whales. “But it needs to be done with a different mindset than the one that got us into the environmental predicament we are now in. We should proceed with protection of the environment the foremost priority, even above economics, and an honest assessment of impacts through in-depth monitoring.”
He said the most immediate threat to whales comes from vessel strikes during installation and servicing cables and turbines. “Even low levels of additional noise may increase stress levels for marine species, including right whales,” he said.
Zach Klyver, a marine scientist who founded Bar Harbor whale-watching business FLUKES and co-founded Blue Planet Strategies, an on-demand fishing gear company, advocates the least impact possible when deciding where offshore wind will be in the Gulf of Maine. Like Wray, he supports alternative energy — “We’re behind the eight ball because of climate change, which is the number one issue for me,” he said — but notes the “very productive, very rich in life” ecosystem of the Gulf of Maine.
“That environment out there is special,” he said. “So how do we do this so we minimize our industrial impact?”
For wildlife below and above the ocean’s surface, floating offshore wind, which will be used in the Gulf of Maine because of its depth, the effects are not well known.
“Little research has been conducted on floating platform technology,” the working group on wildlife and environment notes. However, the turbine blades of floating and fixed offshore wind are similar. The report states that some bird species avoid turbines, which affects migration. It calls for “analysis of impacts to wildlife utilizing the Gulf of Maine that may be incurred from offshore wind energy projects outside the Gulf of Maine.”
How Maine will balance its coastline's key features and needs with the state’s energy goals, and also federal offshore wind goals, is still unknown, as is how the Gulf of Maine will look in five or 10 years.
“For me, part of the joy in taking thousands out to sea off the coast of Maine is that when you get out 20 miles and you’re beyond the site of land, all you have is 360 degrees of ocean, and that is a profound experience for people,” Klyver said. “It’s hard to put a price tag on that.”