Maritime

Jerry Leeman

“We’ve been well received everywhere we go,” Jerry Leeman, executive director of New England Fishermen Stewardship Association, said.

 Jerry Leeman Photo

ELLSWORTH — The New England Fishermen Stewardship Association (NEFSA) — a recently formed organization advocating for people who earn their livelihoods with traps, nets and trawls in New England waters — offers something that other advocacy groups do not, according to Executive Director Jerry Leeman, a Harpswell groundfisherman who fishes out of New Bedford, Mass.

Leeman said the problem with most fishing organizations is that each focuses on a specific fishery, like lobster, or doesn’t cross state lines.

