A section of the Hampden municipal waste and recycling facility that closed in 2020. It’s new majority owner, Innovative Resource Recovery, estimates the plant will begin accepting waste again in 2024 and be at full capacity in 2025.
ELLSWORTH — The third time’s the charm for the shuttered waste and recycling facility in Hampden. A contract has been signed between the Municipal Review Committee (MRC) — which oversees waste disposal for 115 Maine municipalities and owns the facility under subsidiary Municipal Waste Solutions — and Innovative Resource Recovery, a company formed by global investment company White Oak.
“This partnership between MRC and Innovative represents a powerful synergy in our mission to build a more sustainable future. By combining our knowledge, experience, and resources, we are poised to transform waste management practices, maximize recycling rates, and promote environmental stewardship within our communities,” MRC Board President Karen Fussell said in a June 30 press release.
Innovative was the third prospective buyer to enter into an exclusivity agreement with MRC to complete the purchase but the only one to make it to the dotted line.
“The way I look at it, slow and steady wins the race,” Fussell had said at a June 15 town hall-style meeting. “We had a couple false starts. Innovative’s approach has been very analytical, very thoughtful, with an eye towards the economics.”
Innovative entered into the exclusivity agreement in April, paying a nonrefundable deposit of $350,000 to do so. Now the company will pay $3 million in two installments for 90 percent ownership with MRC retaining 10 percent ownership. The contract includes a $20 million investment for restarting the plant and operating costs until it is profitable. Innovative will rent the facility from MRC and pay it billing and administrative services.
“In a nutshell, we’re very excited about the opportunity,” Innovative engineer James Candela said at a June 21 town hall-style meeting.
The MRC made a concession on this deal that it wasn’t willing to do for the previous prospective buyers: allow modifications to the technology in place, developed by Fiberight.
Candela said Innovative had spent a lot of time examining the technical systems in place and performed a dry run of the equipment and design tests to see what repairs and modifications are needed to safely and efficiently run the plant.
“That’s really just the beginning of the work that needs to be done,” he said. “We’re excited to move on to this next phase.”
Candela said Innovative is looking at a 2024 restart of the plant, and to 2025 for full-capacity operation.
“Joining forces with Municipal Review Committee is a significant milestone for us,” he said once all documents were signed. “Together, we are creating a partnership that is a model for other regions and communities to take for a more sustainable future for generations to come.”
State permits will transfer to Innovative, including the Department of Environmental Protection permit that requires 50 percent of municipal waste be recycled. Candela said Innovative’s goal “is to move above and beyond that.”
A large share of questions at the town hall meeting concerned recycling.
Member towns with a recycling program may sign a contract to bring recyclables to the plant, MRC President Michael Carroll said after. Or recyclables and municipal waste can be mixed together, and plant workers will pull out the recyclable material.
“That all comes out at the front of the plant,” Candela said. “There are still items that don’t fit in the traditional recyclable bucket. There’s a lot of them. What do you do with those? We’re still evaluating.”
Fussell reminded members that recyclables contribute to the finances of the facility.
“All of the commodities that the facility is able to recover or produce is supplemental revenue,” she said. “It’s needed to support the operation of the plant and for the plant to be profitable, but it’s not what the plant runs off of.”
The facility opened in mid-2019 after a lengthy delay, owned by Coastal Resources of Maine and built on land and infrastructure owned by MRC. It closed in May 2020 and was placed in receivership, as MRC began a search for a new owner.
“This is definitely the best opportunity MRC has to get this facility operating,” Fussell said.