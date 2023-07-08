Maritime

AUGUSTA — A bill limiting stocking densities in open pen fish farms was signed into law June 22. Sen. Nicole Grohoski (D-Ellsworth) submitted legislation, LD 1951, An Act Regarding Marine Finfish Aquaculture, May 16, and testified before the Committee on Marine Resources on May 25, along with bill co-sponsor Billy Bob Faulkingham (R-Winter Harbor).

The bill limits ocean pen finfish farms — like the terminated American Aquafarms salmon farm proposed in Frenchman Bay — from a stocking density that exceeds 30 kilograms per cubic meter. It also limits a single finfish farm lease to 100 acres, and each leaseholder to a maximum of 500 aggregated acres if they hold multiple leases, which are existing  Department of Marine Resources (DMR) regulations.

