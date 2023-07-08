AUGUSTA — A bill limiting stocking densities in open pen fish farms was signed into law June 22. Sen. Nicole Grohoski (D-Ellsworth) submitted legislation, LD 1951, An Act Regarding Marine Finfish Aquaculture, May 16, and testified before the Committee on Marine Resources on May 25, along with bill co-sponsor Billy Bob Faulkingham (R-Winter Harbor).
The bill limits ocean pen finfish farms — like the terminated American Aquafarms salmon farm proposed in Frenchman Bay — from a stocking density that exceeds 30 kilograms per cubic meter. It also limits a single finfish farm lease to 100 acres, and each leaseholder to a maximum of 500 aggregated acres if they hold multiple leases, which are existing Department of Marine Resources (DMR) regulations.
“The stocking density limit proposed by this legislation is not extreme — it is in line with the upper limits required or recommended by other governments, as well as industry association best practices, third party certification programs, scientific literature on this topic, and the operations of some salmon aquaculture companies,” Grohoski testified to committee members.
Amendments prior to the public hearing increased the density from 22 to 25 kilograms per cubic meter. Then, after employee testimony from Cooke Aquaculture, the bill was again amended, to raise the limit higher, to 30 kilogram per cubic meter. Cooke owns 24 leases for open pen salmon farms in Maine, mostly in Hancock and Washington counties.
Joel Richardson, Cooke Aquaculture’s vice president of public relations, said that a 22 kilogram per cubic meter limit would have negatively affected rural jobs and the introduction of new technologies and equipment.
“We appreciate that Maine legislators and the Governor took a consultative and science-based approach to finalize the bill,” he said. “Every marine environment, including the Gulf of Maine, is biologically unique where aquaculture may occur, and it’s important to apply that lens to regulations. All our Maine salmon farming operations are sustainably certified.”
Patrick Keliher, commissioner of the Maine Department of Marine Resources, told committee members that the “DMR finds acceptable” a 30 kilogram per cubic meter density but not a lower limit.
Kathleen Rybarz, president of Friends of Frenchman Bay and vice president of Frenchman Bay United, two local groups opposed to large-scale finfish farms in local waters, said the bill is a step forward.
“We’re happy to see some movement on establishing a density but all this does is establish a density that currently exists,” she said. “We were hoping it would stick at 22 [kilograms per cubic meter], which we think is more reasonable. Any movement is better than none.”