ELLSWORTH — How much does seafood bring to the state’s economy? While the expected response would be “a lot,” SEAMaine has crunched the numbers using data from the Maine Department of Marine Resources (DMR) and Department of Labor (DOL) in an economic report released May 31.
Overall, the industry brought in more than $3.2 billion, in direct and indirect ways, to the state’s economy in 2019, the (pre-pandemic) year the report focuses on, along with 33,000 jobs and $1.3 billion in total labor income. And in Downeast Maine, the seafood sector comprises a significantly larger share of the region’s economy than in southern, inland or midcoast Maine.
As the overall industry is challenged by a warming Gulf of Maine, concerns surrounding offshore wind energy development, and state and federal regulations, data like this helps quantify the industry’s role in the state economy — from the men and women working on the water, the businesses that support it, and the jobs it creates.
“[This report] is something that really needed to happen,” Stonington Town Manger Kathleen Billings said. “We have the biggest fishing fleet and, along with a couple other coastal communities, certainly have a lot to lose without this industry and all the jobs and infrastructure and other businesses it supports.”
The seafood sector includes fishermen, processors, aquaculture, and wild harvesters and indirect “multiplier” players such as restaurants and retail seafood outlets and the boatbuilding industry.
Of course, lobster is the biggest economic force in the state’s seafood industry — its 2019 landed value was $485 million, with 6,540 people employed. Lobster harvesting’s gross output — total direct and indirect sales and revenue — in 2019 was $852.5 million.
Regionally, $382.3 million in total economic impact came from Downeast communities, where the 2,951 lobster-related jobs were the highest statewide.
“It’s integral for a town like Stonington to survive,” Billings said, with a nod to the town’s $70 million in lobster landings. “You can’t even put a finger on it. If we didn’t have a fishing industry, what happens to us?”
For wild harvesting of fish besides lobster — elvers, finfish, shellfish, seaweed, marine worms and echinoderms such as sea urchins — the landed value in 2019 came in at $183 million. That year, the DMR issued 7,663 licenses for non-lobster harvesters. Adding indirect jobs, the report tallies 10,300 jobs for a total of $201 million in labor income for non-lobster wild harvesting.
Aquaculture’s economic contribution is hard to measure, in part because it is a young industry and because of the length of time from start-up to “realized revenues from production, which can take up to five years,” the report notes. In addition, most aquaculture lease sites are owner operated and don’t report employment data to the DOL.
Data from the DOL shows approximately 36 aquaculture operations supporting 340 jobs in 2019, with a labor income of roughly $29 million. The report estimates an additional 200 jobs in 400-square-foot commercial limited purpose aquaculture sites (LPAs).
Downeast has the strongest aquaculture numbers in the state, with $16.3 million in labor income and $114.7 million in gross output as compared to Midcoast ($79.5 million) and southern Maine ($14.5 million).
“Creating an economic baseline for the entire seafood sector is a fundamental building block for Maine,” Sebastian Belle, executive director of Maine Aquaculture Association, said. “This baseline study will allow us to accurately measure growth going forward and help attract investment.”
Many of the millions of pounds of harvested seafood require processing, a sector that employed 2,282 people in 2019. The labor income was $107.8 million and the gross output $515.8 million, with southern Maine contributing the most, followed by the Midcoast and Downeast.
The retail market, including restaurants, employed nearly 11,000 people statewide in 2019, earning $389.4 million for a gross output of just over $1 billion. Unsurprisingly, southern Maine brought the most to the state’s economy from this sector: $507.7 million, with inland, Midcoast and Downeast regions adding $189 million, $187 million and $163 million, respectively.
“I hope this makes people aware, especially legislators and congressional people, how much we need their support,” Billings said, “And if we don’t have [seafood], what’s the plan for us going forward?”
SEAMaine, or the Seafood Economic Accelerator for Maine, is funded by the US Department of Commerce Economic Development Administration, with matching funding from the Maine Technology Institute and FocusMaine. Its stated goal is to create a roadmap, with an action plan, for economic growth based on market and workforce development and increased resiliency in the state’s seafood economy. Read the full report at seamaine.org/reports-presentations/.