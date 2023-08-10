Maritime

Boats & Home show

The Maine Boats & Homes Show brings a variety of marine-related activities and events to the Rockland waterfront.

ROCKLAND — Preparations began Thursday, Aug. 10 in Rockland’s Harbor Park for the 2023 Maine Boat & Home Show, produced by “Maine Boats, Homes & Harbors” magazine. This three-day event features a variety of boats on the land and in the water, plus architecture, art, home wares, live music and more.

Maine Boat & Home Show flag

Flags for the 2023 Maine Boat & Home show line the street near Harbor Park in Rockland on Thursday, Aug. 10.

The event boasts a range of activities for adults and youth, including a scavenger hunt and a children’s area.

Boats Homes Harbor crowd 2021

The 2021 Maine Boats & Homes Show in Rockland, Aug. 14.

