ROCKLAND — Preparations began Thursday, Aug. 10 in Rockland’s Harbor Park for the 2023 Maine Boat & Home Show, produced by “Maine Boats, Homes & Harbors” magazine. This three-day event features a variety of boats on the land and in the water, plus architecture, art, home wares, live music and more.
The event boasts a range of activities for adults and youth, including a scavenger hunt and a children’s area.
The ever-popular World Championship Boatyard Dog Trials will be happening all three days in Tent B, where visitors can vote for their favorite Boatyard Dog to benefit Pope Memorial Humane Society.
The Maine Boat & Home Show is Friday, Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 11 to Aug. 13. Gates open at 10 a.m. and close at 5 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and 4 p.m. on Sunday.
Special events are scheduled for all three days.
Friday, Aug. 11 the show has partnered with Rockland’s Strand Theatre to host a “Sea Story Sea-lebration.” At 6 p.m. on the Strand stage will be a Sea Story Slam, with live readings of original stories about the sea. Following this will be a screening of the 1954 film “20,000 Leagues Under the Sea” at 7:30 p.m.
Admission to the story slam is free. Regular movie ticket prices apply for the film.
For more information and to purchase tickets, visit the Strand Theatre website.
Nashville, Tennessee musician Sweet Megg will perform during show hours on Saturday, Aug. 12.
Sunday, Aug. 13 is “Family Funday,” with special activities and reduced ticket prices. Adult tickets are 50% off and children ages 12 and younger have free entrance. Activities for this day include face painting, cornhole and the “Tie a Knot” station.
For more information about the Maine Boats & Homes show or to purchase tickets ahead of time, visit maineboats.com.