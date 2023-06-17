FRIENDSHIP — Two lobstermen received license suspensions over fishing violations following Maine Marine Patrol investigations in 2022.
Calvin Pinkham, 55, of Steuben, had his lobster fishing license suspended for three years after pleading guilty to seven counts of trap molesting last month in a plea arrangement with the Washington County District Attorney’s Office.
Pinkham was charged in 2022 with stealing 59 lobster traps belonging to seven lobstermen, according to the Maine Department of Marine Resources (DMR). He was ordered to pay $6,732 in restitution. His license will be reinstated in 2025. The violation is known as trap molesting.
In Friendship, Rodney Genthner, 38, received a six-year license suspension for possessing traps belonging to other lobstermen. The lengthy suspension comes from Genthner’s “multiple summonses for lobster-related offenses,” the DMR reported. He also faces up to 364 days in jail and a fine up to $2,000. His license will be reinstated Feb. 8, 2029.
Genthner also faces additional fines of up to $8,400 for 2022 violations including two charges of possessing V-notched lobsters. Lobstermen mark female egg-bearing lobsters on their tails and return them to the ocean as a conservation measure. They are not legal catch in Maine. A one-year license suspension for that violation will run concurrently with the six-year suspension.
“Suspending someone’s license isn’t something I take lightly,” said DMR Commissioner Patrick Keliher. “It restricts their ability to earn a living, but so does stealing another harvester’s gear. These are serious crimes. And possessing V-notched lobsters undermines the conservation success that law-abiding harvesters have worked hard to achieve. I’m proud of the diligence of our Marine Patrol officers whose thorough investigations have brought these two to justice.”