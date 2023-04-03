Maritime

AUGUSTA — A bill introduced by Rep. William “Billy Bob” Faulkingham (R-Winter Harbor) would continue to fund the legal fight against federal lobster fishing restrictions meant to protect endangered North Atlantic right whales from entanglement in fishing rope.

The Maine Lobstermen’s Association (MLA) and Maine Lobstering Union Lodge No. 207 (MLU) are embroiled in lawsuits about the scientific validity used by the National Marine Fisheries Service (NMFS) in its biological opinion of the right whale. The biological opinion, in turn, is used by the National Marine Fisheries Service (also known as NOAA Fisheries) in regulating the fishery to comply with the federal Endangered Species Act.

Recommended for you