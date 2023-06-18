WASHINGTON — U.S. Sens. Angus King (I-Maine) and Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska) have introduced bipartisan legislation to expand financial support for America’s fishing communities.
The Fishing Industry Credit Enhancement Act would allow businesses that provide direct assistance to fishing operations — like gear producers or cold storage — to access the same loans from the Farm Credit System (FCS) already offered to service providers for farmers, ranchers and loggers.
“Maine’s fishing industry is more than just the hardworking folks who catch and harvest our delicious seafood, it is also hundreds of small family businesses that make gear, build and maintain fish freezers and distribute the state’s iconic produce around the world,” King said in a press release. “The Fishing Industry Credit Enhancement Act would allow fishing-support businesses to access the loans of the Farm Credit System like similar small businesses working with livestock and crop farmers.”
He added, “These reliable loans are huge economic drivers for rural communities, helping businesses invest in new expansions, hire more workers, or modernize operations. I’m proud to join with Senator Murkowski on this commonsense, bipartisan effort, and hope we can get it passed to support fishing communities.”
The Farm Credit System (FCS) is a network of lending institutions that provides credit to the agriculture industry. It was founded in Congress in 1916 to help farmers who historically struggled to access reliable credit and has since provided almost a million loans totaling more than $373 billion to farmers, ranchers, fishermen, aquatic producers, and more. Borrowers must meet eligibility and creditworthiness requirements. It currently provides more than one-third of the credit used by those who live and work in rural America.
“The Fishing Industry Credit Enhancement Act is a straightforward, common-sense amendment to the Farm Credit Act of 1971 ensuring businesses that support Alaska’s fishing industry — our ranchers of the sea — have the same financing opportunities as businesses supporting our land-based farmers and ranchers,” Murkowski said.
The bill also found support from the Maine Lobstermen’s Association, with Executive Director Patrice McCarron noting, “The economics of coastal communities center around commercial fishing and the businesses that support the fishing industry in the same way that many rural communities revolve around farming and businesses supporting farming. Fishing-related businesses deserve the same access to competitive financing.”