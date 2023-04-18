Maritime

Kimberly Hamilton

Kimberly Hamilton is the new president of the Island Institute.

 Courtesy of the Island Institute

ROCKLAND — Kimberly Hamilton, Ph.D., is the new president of the Island Institute, following nearly eight months as the interim chief programs officer, the Institute announced April 10.

“Kim has done a fantastic job advancing our work to create a sustainable coastal economy, create climate solutions and advancing our history of creating leaders for Maine’s coastal communities,” said Kristin Howard, chairperson of the board of trustees.

