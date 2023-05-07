Maritime

Herring bait

A dock worker checks over a barrel of herring at the South Blue Hill pier when the bait was plentiful more than a decade ago.

 File Photo

AUGUSTA — The state’s Department of Marine Resources (DMR) has announced $7 million in congressional appropriations for commercial herring harvesters affected by a substantial decline in spawning stock biomass that led to quota reductions for the herring fishery that supplies lobstermen with bait.

Governor Janet Mills requested financial relief in 2020, Congress appropriated the funds in 2022, and the Atlantic States Marine Fisheries Commission (ASMFC) will issue the funds to eligible harvesters. The DMR will calculate the individual awards.

