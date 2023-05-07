AUGUSTA — The state’s Department of Marine Resources (DMR) has announced $7 million in congressional appropriations for commercial herring harvesters affected by a substantial decline in spawning stock biomass that led to quota reductions for the herring fishery that supplies lobstermen with bait.
Governor Janet Mills requested financial relief in 2020, Congress appropriated the funds in 2022, and the Atlantic States Marine Fisheries Commission (ASMFC) will issue the funds to eligible harvesters. The DMR will calculate the individual awards.
Eligible harvesters are those who reported landings of 2,000 pounds or greater in any single year from 2014 to 2019. To be eligible, harvesters must either have held a 2022 federal permit to fish for herring or been licensed by the DMR to participate in the fishery in state waters in 2022. They also must independently confirm their landings information for the 2014-2109 period.
The DMR notes that Maine has identified 22 potentially eligible federal permit holders and 16 state license holders. Each eligible recipient will receive at least $15,000 plus an additional share of the total available funds based on their landings from 2014-2019.
Exclusions to eligibility include license holders with reporting deficiencies or inaccuracies from 2014-19. In addition, the DMR will review any conviction for a violation of state or federal commercial fisheries law to determine if that makes the license holder ineligible.
The deadline to submit a complete application to the DMR is May 12. Letters were sent to those identified as eligible for the disaster relief, but anyone who did not receive the letter and believes they are eligible may contact the DMR at DMRPolicy@maine.gov for evaluation. Further questions may also be sent to that email address.