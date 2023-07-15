Maritime

WF clam diggers 13

A commercial shellfish harvester uses a long-tined rake to dig for soft-shell clams.

 File Photo

ELLSWORTH — Stooped over a five-gallon bucket while wielding a clam rake in heavy wet sand left by a receding tide? It’s hard work but that’s where the clams are. The same holds true for hauling traps from the bottom of the ocean floor onto a lobster boat — if you want to sell lobsters.

The Downeast Health Research Collaborative conducted a harvester health study led by Dr. Tora Johnson, a University of Machias professor who comes from a family of Downeast fishermen.

Recommended for you