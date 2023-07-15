ELLSWORTH — Stooped over a five-gallon bucket while wielding a clam rake in heavy wet sand left by a receding tide? It’s hard work but that’s where the clams are. The same holds true for hauling traps from the bottom of the ocean floor onto a lobster boat — if you want to sell lobsters.
The Downeast Health Research Collaborative conducted a harvester health study led by Dr. Tora Johnson, a University of Machias professor who comes from a family of Downeast fishermen.
Johnson presented what her team learned earlier this year to Northern Light Health, at the Maine Fishermen’s Forum in Rockland in March, and to the state Shellfish Advisory Council last month in Ellsworth in a study titled, “Understanding Injury, Pain and Substance Use Among Shellfish Harvesters in Downeast Maine.”
The connection between injuries and pain and substance misuse is well known but among fishery harvesters, the risk is high.
“Chronic pain is the driver for most opioid use and misuse,” student Lauren Sachs said at the Northern Light Health symposium. To compound the issue, harvesters are self-employed and often are uninsured or underinsured for health care.
Johnson and partners reviewed older research and policies, worked with fisheries and health care partners to design surveys and interviews and interviewed health-care providers, fisheries advocates and the harvesters — 106 of them, a mix of shellfish harvesters and lobstermen, with worm, periwinkle and other harvesters also contributing.
“I’ve heard from harvesters,” Johnson said. One message received is that injury, chronic pain, overdoses and substance use disorder are affecting the clam fishery.
And while many studies have been done on pain and opiates, none has “looked at how you get from hurting your back to having a substance use disorder,” Johnson told Shellfish Advisory Council members.
But harvesters work despite pain: “Unless it’s sticking out or very, very bloody, we work through it,” a harvester said. “Not never, ever, ever seen an ambulance show up.”
When injured, 43 percent of the harvesters surveyed said they rested and didn’t work, 42 percent used nonprescription pain medication such as ibuprofen, 31 percent sought out health care, 29 percent exercise or stretched, 13 percent visited a chiropractor, 12 percent used medical or recreational marijuana or CBD, 8 percent had prescription medication and 7 percent used massage therapy, whether professional or from a friend or family member. Twelve percent chose “other” responses.
To manage their pain, nonprescription pain medication scored the highest use, with marijuana and CBD in second place. Prescribed medication was only slightly more used than illegal prescription medicine. And many avoid doctor offices because they can’t afford it (39 percent) or didn’t have time (30 percent) or worried about how they would be treated (11 percent) or for other reasons (19 percent) or for more than one of these reasons. In sum, 70 percent avoid professional medical care.
One self-medicating harvester said, “A lot of it was due to the injuries … and the doctors prescribing the pain medications, and I got addicted to it. And it took off from there. It’s just stupid … It started with my back and just escalated.”
But numbers can’t tell the full story.
Among fisheries, shellfish harvesters show a higher prevalence of injury risk, the team learned — falling, cuts and abrasions, from lifting, sun damage, repetitive motion injuries hurting backs, hands, knees, shoulders and skin. Small injuries left untended became more severe, or the travel to seek care was too difficult.
“I’ve actually stitched myself up before, believe it or not,” one shellfish harvester said.
And an increasing lack of safe access to the clam flats due to development and new owners who don’t allow access is another injury risk, Johnson found.
“We heard a lot about injuries and risks to life and limb from lack of access,” Johnson told the Shellfish Advisory Council.
While Johnson and her colleagues are writing up a final study, she continues to bring the message she heard from harvesters to the larger community. The goal is to understand their health needs, challenges and barriers to care. And, to find solutions.
One doctor advised, “Get to know our patient … It’s one of my key questions: what do you do for a living?”