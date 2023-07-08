Maritime

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Congressman Jaren Golden introduced on June 23 the Northeast Fisheries Heritage Protection Act, which if approved and signed into law would ban commercial offshore wind energy development in Lobster Management Area 1 (LMA 1). The nearshore region of the Gulf of Maine is rich lobster fishing grounds and is being considered for commercial offshore wind energy development leases.

“Prohibiting commercial wind development in LMA 1 protects Maine lobstermen’s way of life and of making a living for their families and their communities, just as they have for generations,” Golden said in a press release.

