Editor’s note: This is the second of a three-part series on offshore wind energy and Maine. Read Part 1 online.
ELLSWORTH — As Maine lobstermen and others involved in the state’s commercial fishery question how offshore wind development in the Gulf of Maine will affect their livelihood and way of life, the answer they’re hearing from federal and local stakeholders is, make sure your voices are heard.
“If you want to be fishing in 25 years, stay at the table,” Beth Casoni, executive director of the Massachusetts Lobstermen’s Association, said at the Maine Fishermen’s Forum in March, where offshore wind development occupied much of the first conference day.
Virginia Olsen, political liaison for the Maine Lobstermen’s Association, agrees. The first priority, she said, is siting installations outside of Lobster Management Area 1, fertile lobstering grounds that are already closed for part of the fishing season to protect migrating right whales.
Conservationists and ocean scientists are also assessing offshore wind development’s effect on birds and marine life — whales, in particular.
“Right whales are a species of greatest concern,” along with humpbacks, minke and finback whales, said Sean Todd, chair of marine science at College of the Atlantic (COA), who serves on the Maine Offshore Wind Consortium’s Advisory Board.
Todd directs COA’s Allied Whale program and the Marine Mammal Stranding Response Program.
“The kinds of interventions we’re going to put in there to help mitigate any impact would work equally across species,” he said, adding, “I think we need to trust the science and trust the process of science.”
That means not jumping to conclusions.
“I think people are looking for the smoking gun,” he said. When a spate of humpback whales became stranded off New Jersey earlier this year in the midst of offshore wind development, he noted how “almost instantly, wind farms development was blamed. But there was absolutely no data to support that.”
The Consortium will address the location, construction and operation of offshore wind energy for potential impacts to fish, habitats and ocean mammals and ways to mitigate them. One critical step is creating test sites to establish baseline data.
“The Consortium noted early on quite an absence of baseline data,” Todd said. “You can’t demonstrate an impact unless you know what was going on there before.”
Above the ocean, more than 300 bird species migrate over the Gulf of Maine each year, according to a Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife 2018 report. One, the roseate tern, is an at-risk species, the Maine Offshore Wind Roadmap, released in February, noted.
The Roadmap “identifies the urgency of collection of high-quality, relevant data to guide future decisions,” but notes that little research has been conducted on how wildlife, including birds, will react to floating offshore wind development. Existing research shows that “some bird species may collide with turbines, while others avoid turbines altogether,” while data collection in the Gulf of Maine is underway.
The state’s Department of Marine Resources (DMR) is working to establish more and updated baselines, said Carl Wilson, director of the Bureau of Marine Science at the DMR.
“The available information is not where we want it to be,” he noted. However, several baseline surveys including the mapping of habitats, oceanographic conditions, and marine mammals and fish species are scheduled this year where offshore wind is being considered in the Gulf of Maine.
Habitat mapping, in particular, is vital to the understanding of “what’s going on, as bottom characteristics will often dictate the species and associated fisheries,” Wilson noted, especially in areas not mapped by NOAA since at least 1950.
The ocean’s bottom is where cables will be buried to transmit electricity from turbines back to the power grid. Those cables are a worry to fishermen.
“We need to stay very active [in] cabling discussions,” Olsen said.
Will Clayton, a sternman off Green Island, agrees, questioning what the dredging for landline cables entails.
“The heavy chains constantly bounce up and down with the waves and tide,” he noted. “The large swaths [of] anchor chains eliminate every sea creature’s habitat. All the digital renderings [offshore wind development] companies provide gloss over what it really entails to implement these projects.”
Lobsterman Matt Shepard fishes nearshore out of Stonington and is not in favor of offshore wind development.
“I think it’s cruel to nature and I think it’s very, very harmful to anybody who earns their living from the ocean,” he said. “They’re taking away from our lobster ground. I just can’t stress enough how much devastation this is going to impact anyone who works on the ocean.”
Shepard said he isn’t concerned about global warming, which is behind the push for offshore wind energy over carbon dioxide-releasing fossil fuels.
“Should I be? Maybe,” he said. “Every year it’s warmer in Maine than it’s been in the past decade or two. But the only thing I really know is to get up every morning at 3:30 a.m., put on my boots, and go catch lobsters.”
A recent report, Synthesis of Science by the Responsible Offshore Development Alliance (RODA), outlines potential effects of offshore wind on fisheries, from installation to operation to decommissioning, off U.S. coastlines. It lists five main topics “as critical for consideration in relation to offshore wind: ecosystem effects, fisheries socioeconomics, fisheries management and data collection, methods and approaches and regional science planning.”
But what isn’t known is as important as what is. The report identified 20 “knowledge gaps” related to artificial reef effects, noise, electromagnetic frequencies, hydrodynamic and wind wakes and several general concerns, like the generational effects of energy emissions.
“We can’t wait till we have all the answers,” Andy Lipsky, the offshore wind science lead at the NOAA’s Northeast Fisheries Science Center, said at the Fishermen’s Forum seminar that discussed the report.
But Todd said that, as a scientist, it’s important to be skeptical. “You have to act on the basis of evidence,” he said. “My foot will be very firmly on the brake if we start seeing some concerns that we can’t mitigate.”
Like Todd, Patrice McCarron, executive director of the Maine Lobstermen’s Association (MLA), also sits on the Consortium’s Advisory Board and helped develop recommendations as part of Maine Offshore Wind Road Map’s Fisheries Working Group. She said the MLA is reviewing the latest lease information for the Gulf of Maine issued by BOEM April 25.
“The Maine Lobstermen’s Association opposes offshore wind development in the Gulf of Maine,” she noted. “Lobstermen have been stewards of the Gulf of Maine for centuries, and we should not allow an ill-fated plan to try and address climate change destroy the magnificent and rich diversity of this precious ecosystem.”
Learn more: The Governor’s Energy Office offers a virtual informational briefing for the fishing industry on Thursday, May 4, at 6 p.m. Log in at https://mainestate.zoom.us/j/85822404125. On May 10 and 11, BOEM will host the next Gulf of Maine Intergovernmental Renewable Energy Task Force meeting at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor. To register and for a draft agenda visit www.boem.gov/renewable-energy/state-activities/gulf-maine-task-force-meeting-may-10-11-2023.
Next week: What comes next for offshore wind in Maine: legislation, opposition, and advocacy