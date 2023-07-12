CAMDEN – Lyman-Morse is now offering free water taxi shuttle service between Camden’s Public Landing and the docks at Lyman-Morse. The shuttle service will operate Tuesday through Sunday, from noon to 9 p.m. Rides are offered every half hour. Locals and visitors alike are invited to enjoy this service to connect the two sides of Camden’s Inner Harbor.
Lyman-Morse’s licensed captains will operate the shuttle service on one of Lyman-Morse’s launch vessels. The short 5-minute ride gives passengers an opportunity to experience the newly rebuilt Lyman-Morse marina facility. The modern working waterfront was envisioned to be a place for the community to enjoy — offering dining, shopping, outdoor spaces, office rentals, overnight accommodations and more, while admiring the scenic beauty of the boats in the harbor.
The free shuttle service will also be offered during Bands on the Wharf — a weekly free live music series hosted dockside at Lyman-Morse in Camden. Every Thursday though the end of August will offer a rotating schedule of live music acts on the wharf from 5 to 7 p.m. (weather permitting).
"We enjoy offering this opportunity for residents and visitors to experience the beauty of Camden from the water, while also inviting them to explore our recently re-opened marina facility," said Mackenzie Lyman "It’s a fun way to enjoy some time on another side of Camden Harbor and to check out all the new businesses that are part of our community.”
Rides are free and are offered first-come, first-served. For more information, visit lymanmorse.com/marina or call 236-7108.