Maritime

CAMDEN – Lyman-Morse is now offering free water taxi shuttle service between Camden’s Public Landing and the docks at Lyman-Morse. The shuttle service will operate Tuesday through Sunday, from noon to 9 p.m. Rides are offered every half hour. Locals and visitors alike are invited to enjoy this service to connect the two sides of Camden’s Inner Harbor.

Lyman-Morse’s licensed captains will operate the shuttle service on one of Lyman-Morse’s launch vessels. The short 5-minute ride gives passengers an opportunity to experience the newly rebuilt Lyman-Morse marina facility. The modern working waterfront was envisioned to be a place for the community to enjoy — offering dining, shopping, outdoor spaces, office rentals, overnight accommodations and more, while admiring the scenic beauty of the boats in the harbor.