ELLSWORTH — Meeting with local fishermen July 25, officials from the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management (BOEM) acknowledged from the start that discussing offshore wind energy in the Gulf of Maine is complicated.
“It’s an issue that is really powerful for people,” said David Plumb, a BOEM facilitator.
BOEM officials called the meeting to review newly released draft maps of where federal leases could be offered in the Gulf of Maine, known as the “call” area. They wanted fishermen’s feedback to see where the maps fell short based on what fishermen know from working on the water.
“This is very difficult for our industry to face,” said Dustin Delano, New England Fishermen Stewardship’s chief operating officer, former vice president of the Maine Lobster Association and a fourth-generation lobsterman out of Friendship. “A lot of us feel this is going to wipe us off the map.”
Delano was one of a handful of fishermen present on a day of fine weather in the height of the lobstering season. Joined by Carl Wilson, director of DMR’s Bureau of Science, and Carla Guenther, senior scientist at the Maine Center for Coastal Fisheries, they pointed to known fishing grounds that some maps did not reflect.
Based on spatial modeling from information gleaned from federal and state survey samples — “We all have concerns about the data,” said Meredith Mendelson, DMR’s deputy commissioner. Two maps drew particular interest.
One map used only fisheries data and placed Lobster Management Area 1 (LMA 1) as a low suitable area for leases. The Maine Lobstermen’s Association, Maine Lobstering Union and Governor Mills have all requested LMA 1 not be open to offshore wind because of its high lobster landings.
The second map used several data layers, including fisheries, navigation and transportation, national security, natural and cultural resources and the wind energy industry. There, most of LMA 1 was deemed moderately suitable, with small pockets as highly suitable for offshore wind leases.
“There’s a disconnect here,” Wilson said, pointing to waters off Mount Desert Island that showed low conflict. “That is one of the highest valued areas in the Gulf of Maine.”
Guenther also questioned areas marked as high or moderate suitability off the Stonington-Deer Isle coast in LMA 1.
And those high-value fishing areas — whether in landings or for sustainability management — don’t necessarily stay in the same place, Virginia Olson, executive liaison and political director of the Maine Lobstering Union, pointed out.
“The areas we fish historically change,” she said. “[Lobster] is a highly migratory species, it moves. One suitable wind energy area in 10 years may be a hot spot [low suitability] on that map.”
The timeline from planning and analysis to construction and operations is up to a 10 years, and Zachary Jylkka, BOEM project coordinator, noted. “We have to make the best possible decisions with the data we have now."
The fishermen present were unconvinced but resigned.
“I’ve been going to these meetings for 10 years,” Delano said before the meeting’s start. And, after, lobsterman Sonny Beals said, “They’re definitely appeasing us, but they’re definitely moving forward. Hopefully they’ll consider what we say.”
BOEM posts information, including maps and areas of offshore wind developers’ interest, at boem.gov/renewable-energy/state-activities/maine/gulf-maine.
Editor's note: A clarification to the timeline for bringing offshore wind to the Gulf of Maine was made; previously, the timeline referred only to the lease process.