Elvers are the juvenile form of the American Eel, a creature that spawns in the Sargasso Sea.

ELLSWORTH — Soon those fortunate enough to hold an elver fishing license will be competing for the most coveted spots in local streams and rivers to set their nets. The elver fishing season starts on March 22 — the same day as in 2022 and with the same quota of 9,688 pounds.

“Everything’s the same as last year,” Maine Elver Fishermen Association President Darrell Young said.

