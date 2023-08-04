Maritime

Tylar Michaud

 FILE PHOTO

STEUBEN — It is always wrenching when a fisherman doesn’t make it back to shore. When he’s an 18-year-old who graduated from high school less than two months ago, known and loved by many close to home, it is even more tragic.

Tylar Michaud’s boat, F/V Top Gun, was found Friday, July 21, southwest of Petit Manan Bar, with its engine running but no one on board. Officials had already received a report, around 4:30 p.m. that day, that his boat was overdue. A Coast Guard search operation was soon underway, with dense fog on Saturday complicating the search.

