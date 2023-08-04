STEUBEN — It is always wrenching when a fisherman doesn’t make it back to shore. When he’s an 18-year-old who graduated from high school less than two months ago, known and loved by many close to home, it is even more tragic.
Tylar Michaud’s boat, F/V Top Gun, was found Friday, July 21, southwest of Petit Manan Bar, with its engine running but no one on board. Officials had already received a report, around 4:30 p.m. that day, that his boat was overdue. A Coast Guard search operation was soon underway, with dense fog on Saturday complicating the search.
“The whole community is shaken by this,” said state Rep. Billy Bob Faulkingham, a Winter Harbor resident and himself a lobsterman. “I don’t think there’s anyone in this community that isn’t somehow connected to Tylar by family or friendship.”
The family is planning a celebration of life for Michaud and is accepting donations through GoFundMe, organized by his relative Angela Kennedy.
Michaud, a Steuben resident, was fishing alone, which carries inherent risks, but relative Michael Faulkingham said Tylar had fished for about five years on his own. He had also worked on Michael’s boat last year.
“I know how careful he was and how smart he was on the boat, and how vigilant he was about paying attention and being careful,” Michael said. “He’s been a part of our family for about 11, 12 years. He was exceptionally responsible and wise on the water beyond his years.”
That Michaud was out hauling on his own is part of the “logistic of lobstering,” Michael said. He was part of a volunteer crew that searched for Michaud and pulled his gear from the water Saturday. Michaud fished 300 traps, Michael said, enough to pay for fuel and bait and college costs beyond his scholarships — but not enough to bring on a sternman, especially since his season would end when school began.
Michaud was poised to begin engineering studies at Maine Maritime Academy in August.
“How can you hire somebody on and then promise food on the table for the rest of the year when you’ve only got a month?” Michael asked. “And you want to have more than [300 traps] out to take on a second person.”
Billy Bob noted that taking on crew is a financial decision “and it’s getting harder to make a profit. I see more guys going alone, or cutting from three men to two,” he said. “It’s also hard to find a sternman these days … Today there are dozens of boats searching through a small pool of deckhands.”
For Michael, one difference this year is new federal rules that have lobstermen placing weak or “breakaway” links in fishing lines so that entangled right whales can break free. He said the ropes endanger the fishermen but can only speculate as to what happened to his friend and family member.
“All I want is for people to know what a wonderful young man he was,” Michael said. “He was the absolute best of us. Not just at lobster fishing but overall.”
The Coast Guard suspended its search early on Sunday, after coordinating search efforts for about 40 hours. The Maine Marine Patrol is searching by sea and air through Wednesday, Jeff Nichols, communications director for the Maine Department of Marine Resources, confirmed late Tuesday afternoon.
Resources included an Army National Guard helicopter, Marine Patrol plane and a state police dive team searching around Petit Manan Bar, Sgt. Mark Murry of the Maine Marine Patrol said. The Maine Forest Service also flew planes, and private planes may join the search, Nichols said.
“We’re still considering this a search-and-rescue at this point,” Marine Patrol Sgt. Sean Dow said Monday. “We’ve got folks coming from Jonesport, Ellsworth, we’re coming together from all over.”
While family and friends carry the pain of Michaud’s disappearance, Marine Patrol officers concentrate on the search operation.
“Right now, we’re focusing on doing our job to find the young man, or the recovery. We’re trying to get some closure for the family,” Dow said. “It’s part of our job. You just take it day by day and do what you can.”
A second GoFundMe page raised more than $22,000 as of Tuesday afternoon for fuel to keep two or three aircraft searching for Tylar for two to three weeks. “The aircraft and pilots have generously been donated,” Joline Brown, who organized the fundraiser, noted.
Michaud graduated in June from Sumner Memorial High School, where he wore the number 16 jersey on the varsity baseball team and posted a more-than-solid .375 batting average in his senior season.
“He was not only an exceptional student but also a compassionate, kind-hearted individual who always went above and beyond to lend a helping hand to others,” Jackson Green, Sumner principal, wrote in a letter sent to parents. “As we struggle to navigate the disappearance of Tylar, it is essential that we come together as a community to offer support to one another during this difficult time, especially the Michaud/Kennedy family.”
Mental health professionals were at the school all day on Monday to help grieving students and their families. Green said a fair number of students stopped by, as did Michaud’s parents.
“Tylar’s mom and dad, who joined us for part of the day, were able to connect with our students, listening to cherished stories and viewing precious photos and videos that they had not seen before,” Green shared in a second letter to the school community. “Witnessing the love and memories shared … was a poignant reminder of the impact one person can have on so many lives.”
Every fisherman who leaves shore for a day hauling plans on returning to shore, Billy Bob noted. “When you make the choice to go alone, whatever the reason, you expect your back to ache more but you still expect to come home,” he said.
As of Tuesday evening, Michaud’s fate remained unknown but the passing days since his disappearance on Friday left few options to consider other than the worst.
“It breaks my heart [Tylar] got taken like that,” Billy Bob said. “I pray the hand that pulled him from the water was the hand of his lord Jesus Christ. From what I’ve heard about him, I’m confident it was.”