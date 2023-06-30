Maritime

Joe Sienkiewicz

Joe Sienkiewicz and his team at the National Weather Service keep watch 24/7 for storms that affect mariners in the Atlantic and Pacific. He will discuss new forecasting technologies at the Camden Yacht Club July 12. Photo by Rachael Zoe Miller.

CAMDEN — National Weather Service meteorologist Joe Sienkiewicz will explain the latest technologies for detecting sea storms at 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 12, during a free seminar at the Camden Yacht Club.

Sienkiewicz heads the scientific and technological support branch for the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration National Weather Service Ocean Prediction Center, which issues weather warnings and forecasts for mariners in the Atlantic and Pacific. Keeping watch 24/7, the OPC team predicts storms using information sources, including multiple digital satellite imagery displays, weather and wave models, and vessel positions relative to areas of hazardous weather.

