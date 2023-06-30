Joe Sienkiewicz and his team at the National Weather Service keep watch 24/7 for storms that affect mariners in the Atlantic and Pacific. He will discuss new forecasting technologies at the Camden Yacht Club July 12. Photo by Rachael Zoe Miller.
CAMDEN — National Weather Service meteorologist Joe Sienkiewicz will explain the latest technologies for detecting sea storms at 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 12, during a free seminar at the Camden Yacht Club.
Sienkiewicz heads the scientific and technological support branch for the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration National Weather Service Ocean Prediction Center, which issues weather warnings and forecasts for mariners in the Atlantic and Pacific. Keeping watch 24/7, the OPC team predicts storms using information sources, including multiple digital satellite imagery displays, weather and wave models, and vessel positions relative to areas of hazardous weather.
Sienkiewicz will tell how technological advances over the last three decades have improved maritime weather warning and forecast services, helping forecasters better understand the behavior of ocean storms. He will share details about Hurricane Sandy and the Halloween “Perfect” Storm in addition to news about weather-predicting advancements due in the foreseeable future. There will be plenty of time for questions and answers.
Sienkiewicz holds a bachelor’s degree in meteorology and oceanography, a master’s in atmospheric science, and a U.S. Coast Guard third-mate oceans license. Early in his career, he served as a mate and relief captain on New York Harbor tugboats. Joining the NOAA National Weather Service in 1988, Sienkiewicz served as a marine forecaster and science officer before becoming chief of the Ocean Prediction Center in College Park, Maryland. He works remotely and lives with his wife Carolyn and son Ben in Camden.
The Yacht Club, located at 68 Bay View Street, hosts the non-profit Camden Area Youth Seamanship Program, open to all young people in the community. Voluntary donations for CAYSP’s generous scholarships, which make sailing lessons affordable to all, will be gratefully accepted at the seminar.