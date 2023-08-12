Maritime

Environmental impacts offshore wind lease

The Bureau of Ocean Energy Management (BOEM) summary of the expected environmental effects of granting Maine a lease for a proposed offshore wind energy research array in the Outer Continental Shelf in the Gulf of Maine. Before the project itself is approved, BOEM would prepare a plan-specific environmental analysis.

STERLING, Va. — The Bureau of Ocean Energy Management (BOEM) — the federal agency tasked with leasing federal waters for offshore wind projects — released on July 21 a draft environmental assessment on potential effects of issuing a wind energy research lease for a proposed floating offshore wind array in the Gulf of Maine off Monhegan Island. Public comments will be accepted through Aug. 21.

The research lease, if granted, would not authorize offshore wind in the U.S. Outer Continental Shelf but allow Maine to conduct site assessment activities, like placing a meteorological ocean buoy within the lease, and conduct a range of surveys — geotechnical, biological, geophysical and archaeological — within and around the lease. It also would give Maine the exclusive right to submit a detailed site assessment plan and a research activities plan for wind energy-related research activities offshore of Maine.

