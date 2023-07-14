Maritime

Boat designer Bob Stephens

Boat designer Bob Stephens will explore using modern materials in traditional-style yachts at the Camden Yacht Club at 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 26. Photo courtesy of Alison Langley Photo.

CAMDEN — Belfast-based boat designer Bob Stephens will share principles and examples of Spirit of Tradition yachts at 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 26, during a free seminar hosted by the Camden Yacht Club. This free presentation is one of the club’s four Sunset Seminars this year.

Stephens will explore the finer points of designing within the SoT genre, which melds the aesthetics of classic or traditional yachts and working craft with the latest in modern technology, naval architecture, and structural design and materials. He has helped lead the genre’s development since its beginning in the late 1990s — first as chief designer at Brooklin Boat Yard and then as a principal in his and Paul Waring’s partnership, Stephens Waring Design.

