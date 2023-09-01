Maritime

ARLINGTON, Va. — The seasonal spawning of Atlantic herring has closed the fishery for parts of state and federal waters in eastern Maine, western Maine, Massachusetts and New Hampshire. Management Area 1A, inshore in the Gulf of Maine, will be closed to harvesters effective Aug. 28, the Atlantic States Marine Fisheries Commission (ASFMC) announced last week. It is set to reopen at 11:59 p.m. on Oct. 8.

The Maine Department of Marine Resources (DMR) also closed Area 1A because 92 percent of the Season 1 quota is projected to be reached. The agency announced the closure on Aug. 25, effective Aug. 26 at 12:01 a.m. The DMR closure ends Sept. 30, the day before Season 2 begins.

