WARREN — The Warren Select Board has approved a proposed 2023-2024 municipal budget of about $4 million, a 6 percent increase.
The Board approved the spending package at its April 18 meeting. Additional revenues including a projected increase in state revenue sharing mean the amount to be raised in property taxes for the municipal budget will largely be unchanged.
The budget will be voted on by residents at the annual town meeting scheduled for 7 p.m., June 20, at the Masonic Hall at 105 Camden Road.
The largest account in the proposed budget is for capital improvement projects, totaling $961,000, a seven percent increase. Within this account is $500,000 for road improvements, which is up $150,000 from 2022-2023.
The proposed budget for ambulance services is $592,000, a one percent decrease.
The public works budget is proposed at $588,000, a one percent increase.
The transfer station budget is proposed at $377,000, an increase of 14 percent. Transportation and tipping fees are behind the increase in the transfer station budget.
The administration budget is proposed at $281,000, up 10 percent.
The benefits and insurance costs for all personnel is budgeted at $287,000, a seven percent increase.
The fire department budget is proposed at $108,000, a seven percent increase.
The facilities and grounds budget is proposed at $105,000, down eight percent.
The assessing budget is proposed at $75,000, a 40 percent increase. The assessor's agent is undertaking a revaluation to be completed this year.
The recreation department budget is proposed at $63,000, a seven percent increase.
The library budget is proposed at $42,000, a 12 percent increase.
The election of municipal officers will be done at the polls on Tuesday, June 13 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., also at the Masonic Hall.
Incumbent Select Board members Roger Peabody and Wayne Luce are unopposed for two seats.
Incumbent Regional School Unit 40 Board of Directors member Morgan Hynd, who is vice chair of the school board, and challengers Christopher Donlin and Joshua Blackman are vying for a single school board seat.
For the Warren Sanitary District, incumbents Mark Waltz and Andrew Field are unopposed for two seats up for election. Lisa Bailey is unopposed for another seat on the sanitary district board.