WARREN — The Warren Select Board has approved a proposed 2023-2024 municipal budget of about $4 million, a 6 percent increase.

The Board approved the spending package at its April 18 meeting. Additional revenues including a projected increase in state revenue sharing mean the amount to be raised in property taxes for the municipal budget will largely be unchanged.

