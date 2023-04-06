WARREN — The town has scheduled a work session for the community to provide input as the town works to develop a Tax Increment Financing program.
The impetus for the town to develop a TIF is the massive solar farm that is planned.
WARREN — The town has scheduled a work session for the community to provide input as the town works to develop a Tax Increment Financing program.
The impetus for the town to develop a TIF is the massive solar farm that is planned.
The Town of Warren will hold a work session 6 p.m. Wednesday, April 12 at the Town Office to receive citizen input for a draft Tax Increment Financing program proposed by the Midcoast Council of Governments.
"This work session will go over the basics of the program, the draft project list, and provide residents with an opportunity to weigh in on potential changes. A draft of the Tax Increment Financing program is available at the Town Office, and physical copies will be available at the work session," the town stated in a news release.
The Warren Planning Board approved Aug. 11 the $125 to $150 million Warren Meadow Solar Station that will be located adjacent to Wotton’s Mill Road and extend to Carroll Road and encompass much of 675 acres. There would be a power substation, 63 shipping containers with batteries and 200,000 solar panels. The property is located adjacent to a Central Maine Power transmission line.
The primary access for construction vehicles would be an existing entrance from Wotton’s Mill Road.
A TIF will shield the added valuation created by the project so that it does not impact state revenue sharing and state aid. Without being shielded, the town would lose state revenue sharing and be required to pay more in school expenses.
The town will also consider what public improvement projects can be paid for by the additional tax dollars being paid to the town by the solar farm owner.
Reporter
Stephen Betts has been covering the news from the Rockland area since January 1982.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.