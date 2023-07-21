WARREN — The Select Board has scheduled a public hearing next month on whether to extend the voter-approved mining moratorium.
On Thursday evening, July 20, Hope residents approved a mining moratorium at their annual town meeting.
The Warren public hearing is scheduled for 6:15 p.m., Wednesday, Aug. 9 at the Town Office Meeting Room. The Select Board can vote to extend the moratorium for another 180 days.
Residents approved April 19 a six-month moratorium on mining applications to allow the Planning Board time to develop a stronger ordinance. The 180-day moratorium was approved 145 to 2. That allowed for an extension if needed.
The board also created a citizen mining committee that is still meeting and reviewing proposed ordinance changes. No recommendations have been made to the board yet, Town Manager Sherry Howard said July 20.
Exiro Minerals of Toronto, Canada first came before the town in February to announce it wanted to explore the possibility of mining.
Exiro, through its wholly owned Delaware subsidiary Wintergreen Resources, LLC, has leased with options to own the mineral rights formerly held by Knox Nickel. The local project will be called Nickelwise Project, Maine. The lease is on property owned by Robbins Lumber.
The area proposed to be surveyed by air encompasses an area about three miles by 10 miles stretching from Alford Lake to North Pond.
Dave Stuart of CARMA said residents unanimously approved the moratorium at the Hope town meeting on July 20.
In Union at its June 13 election, residents approved the citizen’s petition from anti-mining group Citizens Against Residential Mining Activity. This proposed amendments to the Land Use Ordinance to prohibit metal mining.
Also passed was the updated mining moratorium to address potential gaps in the CARMA warrant item while the town drafts a fully updated mining ordinance.
The amended Land Use Ordinance received 580 votes in favor, 129 no votes.
The mining moratorium vote was 632 to 81.
