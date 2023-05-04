News

Warren town office


WARREN — The Warren Select Board declined Wednesday night to reconsider its decision not to place a petition-driven mining ordinance on the annual June town meeting.

Residents opposed to mining attended the May 3 meeting, asking the Board to reconsider and place the proposed mining ordinance on the June warrant.

Reporter

Stephen Betts has been covering the news from the Rockland area since January 1982.

