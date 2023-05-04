WARREN — The Warren Select Board declined Wednesday night to reconsider its decision not to place a petition-driven mining ordinance on the annual June town meeting.
Residents opposed to mining attended the May 3 meeting, asking the Board to reconsider and place the proposed mining ordinance on the June warrant.
“CARMA is exceedingly disappointed that the Warren Select Board has chosen to deny its residents a fundamental democratic right provided by the Maine Constitution and state statute. We believe they have the law wrong; however, we want to move forward cooperatively and intend to be an active voice and participant in the process that follows," the group's spokesman said Thursday May 4.
Town Manager Sherry Howard confirmed the Board listened to residents during the public comment session but did not change its stance from the previous meeting.
The Select Board voted 5-0 at its April 19 meeting to not place the ordinance on the annual town meeting which is scheduled for 7 p.m. Tuesday, June 21 at the Warren Masonic Hall at 105 Camden Road.
Board Chair Wayne Luce said last month the vote came on the advice of the town’s attorney. He said the group did not follow the proper process which he said requires a proposal to go before the Planning Board which would hold a public hearing and then present it to the Select Board.
Luce said that there was not sufficient time for that process to be followed and have the matter on the annual town meeting.
The proposed land use ordinance amendment was certified by the town on April 12 with 339 signatures.
The group maintains that state law is clear that with such a petition the decision to place on the warrant is not discretionary.
Residents approved April 19 a six-month moratorium on mining applications to allow the Planning Board time to develop a stronger ordinance. The 180-day moratorium was approved 145 to 2.
Howard said May 4 that the Select Board is seeking citizens who want to serve on a municipal committee that would review the current mining ordinance and propose any changes. Interested residents call fill out an application and submit it to the town.
The proposed mining ordinance put forth by the petitioners would prohibit industrial metallic mineral mining in the residential, rural, limited commercial-residential and shoreland zoning districts in the town.
Exiro Minerals of Toronto, Canada first came before the town in February to announce it wanted to explore the possibility of mining.
Exiro, through its wholly owned Delaware subsidiary Wintergreen Resources, LLC, has leased with options to own the mineral rights formerly held by Knox Nickel. The local project will be called Nickelwise Project, Maine. The lease is on property owned by Robbins Lumber.
The area proposed to be surveyed by air encompasses an area about three miles by 10 miles stretching from Alford Lake to North Pond.