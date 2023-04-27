WARREN -- The citizens group that has led the opposition to the possibility of mining in the community will ask the Select Board to reconsider its refusal to place a petition-driven ordinance on the June town meeting warrant.
The Select Board voted 5-0 at its April 19 meeting to not place the ordinance on the annual town meeting which is scheduled for 7 p.m. Tuesday, June 21 at the Warren Masonic Hall at 105 Camden Road.
Board Chair Wayne Luce said the vote came on the advice of the town's attorney. He said the group did not follow the proper process which he said requires a proposal to go before the Planning Board which would hold a public hearing and then present it to the Select Board.
Luce said that there is not sufficient time for that process to be followed and have the matter on the annual town meeting.
David Stuart, a member of Citizens Against Residential Mining Activity, said members will ask the Board at its next meeting on Wednesday, May 3 to reconsider its rejection.
The proposed land use ordinance amendment was certified by the town on April 12 with 339 signatures.
The group maintains that state law is clear that with such a petition the decision to place on the warrant is not discretionary.
"It is a vehicle provided by the State of Maine – not the town – to allow citizens to invoke the democratic process when the Select Boards have not represented their interests," a letter from CARMA states.
Stuart said if the Select Board will not reconsider its decision on May 3, the group will have to evaluate its next step.
Residents approved April 19 a six-month moratorium on mining applications to allow the Planning Board time to develop a stronger ordinance. The 180-day moratorium was approved 145 to 2.
The proposed mining ordinance put forth by the petitioners would prohibit industrial metallic mineral mining in the residential, rural, limited commercial-residential, and shoreland zoning districts in the town.
Exiro Minerals of Toronto, Canada first came before the town in February to announce it wanted to explore the possibility of mining.
Exiro, through its wholly-owned Delaware subsidiary Wintergreen Resources, LLC, has leased with options to own the mineral rights formerly held by Knox Nickel. The local project will be called Nickelwise Project, Maine. The lease is on property owned by Robbins Lumber.
The area proposed to be surveyed by air encompasses an area about 3 miles by 10 miles stretching from Alford Lake to North Pond.