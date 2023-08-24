WARREN -- Warren property owners will be paying more in taxes, due largely to a sharply higher bill from the school district.
The Warren Select Board set Wednesday night Aug. 23 the tax rate at $13.90 per $1,000 of assessed property. That is down from the $20 rate last year.
The town, however, completed a revaluation of properties -- the first since 2013. The total valuation increased from $322 million last year to $514 million. This is nearly a 60 percent increase. A higher valuation lowers the rate.
Bills are expected to go out by mid-September. The first half payment is due Nov. 15 and the second half May 15.
A revaluation does not result in more money being raised but may re-distribute how much each owner pays based on how each property valuation increase compares to the average town-wide increase. If an individual property's valuation increases more than the average, it will pay a larger share of taxes and vice versa if the individual increase is less than the average.
Even though the tax rate declined, bills for most people will increase because of the amount of taxes being raised. The amount of taxes being raised is nearly $7.2 million, up 11 percent ($742,000) from the slightly more than $6.4 million raised last year.
The amount to be paid to Regional School Unit 40 is up $500,000, reaching $5.6 million. School payments account for 78 cents of every dollar raised in the district.
The net amount of money being raised for municipal services is nearly $1 million (14 percent of every dollar being raised).
And $623,000 is being paid to Knox County. That amounts to 8 percent of the total taxes being raised.
Central Maine Power is by far the largest taxpayer in town with an assessment of $21.2 million and a bill of $295,000.
Leland E. Boggs II (of Boggs Homes) is the second largest taxpayer at about $10 million which will result in a bill of about $139,000.
And Maine Mussell Co. Inc. is the third highest taxpayer with an assessment of $2.9 million and a bill of about $41,000.
Assessor Jim Murphy said the town should not wait 10 years for another revaluation. He suggested three years, so that there is not such a dramatic change in values in one year.
Representatives of RSU 40 were scheduled Wednesday night to make a presentation to the Select Board on the school district bond issue on the Nov. 7 ballot. The district asked, however, to make the presentation at the next meeting on Sept. 6.
The largest part of the $81 million bond is $41 million for Medomak Valley High School. This includes $30 million for renovations to the high school in Waldoboro. Another $9 million is for a 15,000-square-foot addition to the high school.
Also in the package is $16 million for the Miller School in Waldoboro. That includes $6.3 million for a 12,000-square-foot addition and $5.9 million in renovations. The addition is needed, school officials said, because the school lacks space for the number of students.