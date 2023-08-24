News

Warren Select Board

Warren Select Board member Wayne Luce and Chair John Crabtree at the Wednesday night Aug. 23 meeting.

 Photo by Stephen Betts

WARREN -- Warren property owners will be paying more in taxes, due largely to a sharply higher bill from the school district.

The Warren Select Board set Wednesday night Aug. 23 the tax rate at $13.90 per $1,000 of assessed property. That is down from the $20 rate last year.

