WALDOBORO — The Waldoboro Police Department is investigating a threat made on social media against Waldoboro's Pride event planned for Sunday, June 25.
Pride events celebrate LGBTQ+ social acceptance and self-acceptance, achievements, legal rights and pride.
The administrator for a local Facebook page alerted police of a post that stated, "Me n the homies finna crash that [expletive deleted] be ready mfs."
The administrator did not allow the post to be shown on Facebook, but has become concerned about the post as a threat and other heated remarks as some people have expressed opposition to the Pride event.
Police Chief John Lash confirmed that it is under investigation and being taken seriously.
Asked if police would be posted at the event for security, he said, "There will be town coverage that night, yes. If during the investigation, we find a specific safety concern, we will come up with a plan to try and mitigate the safety concern which may involve police at the event."
Waldoboro Pride events include a free community meal at Broad Bay Church and a showing of “Paris is Burning” at The Waldo Theatre.
The event being held in part outside the church will include music, an open mic, speakers, face painting by Alexa at the Waldoboro Inn, a table for queer resources, and a few queer vendors/handicrafters. The event is organized by Broad Bay Church, The Waldo Theatre, Perch Cafe and Bakery, Kenshin Ranch and the Midcoast Queer Organizing and Resource Exchange.